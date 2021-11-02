CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'We Are Confident' - Ben Chilwell Reveals Expectations vs Malmo

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell has revealed that his side are confident of getting three points against Malmo.

The Blues face the Swedes at 17:45 (GMT) and will be looking for three points to progress their chances of qualifications from Group H in the Champions League.

Speaking to BT Sport via Absolute Chelsea, Chilwell expressed his confidence in getting a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QYal_0ckMfgyo00

He said: "We are expecting a completely different game. Going into their stadium, with their fans.

"We are confident if we go into the game with the right mentality, working hard for eachother which we do every week anyway. We are confident we will get the win."

Elsewhere, Juventus host Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea will be hoping the Russians can snatch a point or all three to see the Blues close the gap to Italian giants Juventus.

Chilwell continued to praise his boss Thomas Tuchel for allowing him and Reece James to play further forward and improve their goalscoring records.

He continued: "Reece was quick to tell me that he's the top goalscorer! We are both enjoying playing, the manager has brought out that side to our game."

Neither Chilwell or James have been named in the starting XI however, with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta playing as wing-backs.

More Chelsea Coverage

