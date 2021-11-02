CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Chicago could open first casino after receiving proposals from gamers

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFive developers have submitted proposals to operate the first casino to be opened in Chicago. Revenue from a Chicago casino is considered key by officials to help fund the $45 billion capital bill passed by legislators in 2019, as well as in funding future budget shortfalls caused by increased pension...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Hard Rock, Bally’s among casino proposals submitted for Chicago

Chicago is one step closer to getting a casino. Four developers submitted five proposals to operate casinos in the city, the Chicago Tribune reported. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her administration will spend the coming months picking one. While a location for it hasn’t been announced, many expect it to rise in or near downtown.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Chicago dealt five bids for long-sought casino

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Chicago casino game will be five-card draw. Lightfoot's office on Friday announced the city received five proposals from a total of four development groups looking to build and operate the big-city mega-casino that city officials have been trying to land for decades. After pushing back the original...
CHICAGO, IL
gamingintelligence.com

Chicago receives five bids for integrated casino resort

The City of Chicago has received five proposals to develop the city’s first integrated casino resort. The request for proposals (RFP) for the integrated casino resort closed Friday (Oct. 29), with five companies bidding for the city’s sole casino license. Bally’s Corporation submitted proposals for a self-managed casino at two...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahm Emanuel
cdcgamingreports.com

McCormick Place site proposal for Chicago casino looks to change luck at ‘sparsely used’ Lakeside Center

McCormick Place’s Lakeside Center would become the “gem” of a south lakefront entertainment district under a proposal to transform the 50-year-old structure into Chicago’s mega-casino. A group of developers who are already behind a $4 billion redevelopment of the former Michael Reese Hospital site near Bronzeville said Wednesday they’re ready...
CHICAGO, IL
cdcgamingreports.com

EDITORIAL: Get the Chicago casino placed right

As with other real estate, location is critical when it comes to a casino. It affects who comes, who loses money, who has a good time and how much the house, which soon will include Chicago, rakes in at the end of every day. Location is not the whole dice...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Chicago Mayor#S Corporation#Bally S Corporation#Chicago Llc#Mccormick Llc#Rivers 78 Gaming Llc
MySanAntonio

Chicago police pension costs could swell with proposed state law

Chicago's police pension obligations could increase by another $3 billion total through 2055 if the state of Illinois passes a proposed law designed to force the city to acknowledge its probable liabilities for annual pay increases to retirees. Illinois State Senator Robert Martwick introduced legislation in February to remove a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Casino Hopefuls to Present Proposals

TERRE HAUTE - The Indiana Gaming Commission will allow the four applicants for the open gaming license in Vigo County to present their proposals next month. The commission is expected to select the winning proposal after the presentations, which will be open to the public. Each applicant will have 30...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
fox8live.com

Four Louisiana casinos receive sports betting licenses

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four Louisiana casinos now have licenses to start sports betting. This Sunday ahead of the Saints vs Bucs game, Caesars Sportsbook inside Harrah’s will start accepting its first sports bets at 7 a.m. Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge in Baton Rouge, and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier...
LOUISIANA STATE
KROC News

The Drunkest City in Minnesota in 2021 is 150 Miles From Rochester

Minnesotans have been known to raise a pint or two, but the Drunkest City in Minnesota apparently does it way more-- and it's just 150 miles from Rochester. Usually, when stories like these cross my desk, there's some definite science or data interpretation involved. Take, for instance, the study that determined the list of the Drunkest Counties in the U.S. in 2021. It used empirical data (the census list of the counties with the highest drinking rates) to compile its list. (Click HERE to see the only Minnesota county to make the list, btw.)
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
Minnesota Reformer

What will Minneapolis’ rent control policy look like?

Minneapolis voters gave city leaders the green light to move forward with enacting rent control, with 53% of voters approving a ballot measure on Tuesday. But what kind of policy gets passed — if any at all — is up to a new, slightly more moderate city council and reelected mayor, who are unlikely to […] The post What will Minneapolis’ rent control policy look like? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota employers offering novel incentives to attract workers

It’s a worker’s market. The Star Tribune’s Dee Depass reports: “Amid one of the tightest labor markets in U.S. history, employers begin their annual employee-benefits enrollment drives this week with a menu of options designed to get workers to stay and desperately needed job applicants to climb aboard. … Employers across Minnesota and other states are stacking their usual health, dental, vision and 401(k) benefits with fresh perks: tuition reimbursement, more time off, flexible schedules, expanded mental health offerings, day care assistance, remote work options and even a few surprises like pet insurance.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Eater

LA’s Celebrity-Backed Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens First Chicago Restaurant

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based chain that counts celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson and Drake among its major investors, has opens its first location in Chicago proper, bringing its mega-hit Nashville-style spicy tenders and seasoned fries to the Midwest as part of a major expansion in the area. Originally founded as a parking lot pop-up in 2017, the LA phenomenon debuted Friday at 3643 N. Western Avenue in North Center as part of a grand plan to open 16 locations across the city and suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Casinos Rake In Nearly $155M In October

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in a combined $155 million in revenue in October, an 8.6% increase compared to the same time last year, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Friday. While that figure is about $12.6 million more than the total revenues for October 2020, it’s worth noting that casinos last year were only allowed to operate at half capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly $69 million (or 44%) of the roughly $155 million went to Maryland’s coffers, which represents a 15% increase compared to the nearly $60 million contributed to the state last year. Contributions to the sate’s Education Trust Fund were a little more than $50 million, up from $43.5 million in 2020. The biggest chunk of revenues came from Live! Casino & Hotel, which generated just shy of $61 million, an $11 million increase over last year. Trailing close behind was MGM National Harbor, which racked up nearly $56 million. That was slightly down compared to its October 2020 total. Maryland’s four remaining establishments – Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap Casino – combined for a little bit more than $38 million in revenues.
GAMBLING
Chicago Tribune

2022 Cubs Convention canceled because of ‘safety reasons’ around an indoor event

The Chicago Cubs have canceled plans to hold their annual fan convention in January because of COVID-19 concerns. It’s the second straight year the Cubs Convention will not be held because of the pandemic. The 2021 event was canceled, but the team hoped it would return in 2022. The White Sox announced Friday they also have canceled plans for SoxFest. Even as ballparks opened to 100% capacity ...
MLB
neworleanssun.com

Watch NWSL live stream free online On CBS Paramount Plus

America's home to women's club soccer is the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). Launched in 2013 with eight teams, the league features many of the best and up-and-coming U.S. women soccer stars. Make sure you don't miss a match by bookmarking our NWSL TV schedule, and visit often for the most accurate and comprehensive listings of games.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy