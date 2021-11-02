Chicago could open first casino after receiving proposals from gamers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s casinos raked in a combined $155 million in revenue in October, an 8.6% increase compared to the same time last year, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission said Friday. While that figure is about $12.6 million more than the total revenues for October 2020, it’s worth noting that casinos last year were only allowed to operate at half capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly $69 million (or 44%) of the roughly $155 million went to Maryland’s coffers, which represents a 15% increase compared to the nearly $60 million contributed to the state last year. Contributions to the sate’s Education Trust Fund were a little more than $50 million, up from $43.5 million in 2020. The biggest chunk of revenues came from Live! Casino & Hotel, which generated just shy of $61 million, an $11 million increase over last year. Trailing close behind was MGM National Harbor, which racked up nearly $56 million. That was slightly down compared to its October 2020 total. Maryland’s four remaining establishments – Horseshoe Casino, Ocean Downs Casino, Hollywood Casino and Rocky Gap Casino – combined for a little bit more than $38 million in revenues.

