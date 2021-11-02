Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked shootings

A series of moves made by the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse‘s upcoming murder trial suggests that he may not be as impartial as he’s supposed to be. At least, that’s according to a growing chorus of doubters across social media who were reacting to Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder’s most recent rulings in the case that appear to give preferential treatment to the teenager who is accused of bringing a high-powered assault rifle across state lines and using it to murder two people and shoot another who were participating in the protest of a police shooting in the Milwaukee suburb.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO