Lourdes Leon Indulges Mom Madonna Sporting Sexy Costumes Despite Objecting To Queen Of Pop Showing Too Much Skin

By Donny Meacham
Ok Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite sources squealing Lourdes Leon objects to her mom Madonna dressing provocatively at 63, the model joined in on the Halloween fun as they both showed some skin on the spooky day. The Queen of Pop shared photos from their celebration on Monday, November 1 via Instagram. The “Hung...

okmagazine.com

