How Can The Piece-Picking Automation Improve Your Business?

When Lexie Smith began her undergraduate career, she wanted to pursue broadcast journalism and public relations. While she was in New York City at a convention, she ran into a man and his son sporting her university’s mascot. They started a conversation, and it turned out the father owned a bi-coastal tech PR firm that had a satellite office where she went to school in Eugene, Ore. That led to her first job in PR. In her mid-late twenties, she was serving as a VP of PR and Marketing, spending weeks going back-and-forth between D.C. boardrooms and lobbying in Sacramento. She was spending long days working to assert her authority in male-dominated rooms and one day, she collapsed from a multitude of issues that were all connected to stress. She had to be wheeled out of her office in a make-shift stretcher to a hospital and realized something had to give.

EUGENE, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO