Welcome to Sneaker News #43. It’s spooky season and as per usual Nike is celebrating by dropping a new colourway of the Nike Air Force 1 ‘Skeleton’ in time for Halloween. If you’re not into ghoulish footwear though, there’s plenty of fresh collaborations to get you excited. Nike is collaborating with Alyx and colliding with both sacai and UNDERCOVER on the same shoe. Meanwhile, Sean Wotherspoon is back at it with adidas while JJJJound is taking on one of New Balance’s classics. Check it all out plus more from YZY and Reebok.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 9 DAYS AGO