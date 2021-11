Yes the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is stupid fast, and the Tesla Model S Plaid will get to 60 mph faster than you can blink, but out in the wild there will always be a Honda Civic that's even faster. That's just a universal law of nature. The US hadn't been privy to the most hardcore Honda Civics for a while, but now the newer iterations of the Civic Type R are coming to our shores.

