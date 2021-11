Cases of COVID-19 continue rise across Hale County, though at a pace that seems to be slowing down, as vaccination counts continue to subtly rise. From Monday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the county. The numbers show 23 of them were reported in Plainview, one in Abernathy, one in Hale Center and one in Petersburg bringing the total number of reported cases in Hale County up to 8,012 since March 2020.

