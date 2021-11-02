CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AHA News: 'Balance' Is the Key Word in New Dietary Guidance for Heart Health

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

TUESDAY, Nov. 2, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- The latest word on heart-healthy eating is "balance." A new report encourages people to think of broad eating habits instead of narrowly focusing on single foods. Rather than one-size-fits-all rules, it leaves room for personal preferences. "The emphasis is on...

www.usnews.com

EverydayHealth.com

American Heart Association Releases the First Updated Dietary Guidelines in 15 Years

Adopting a heart-healthy diet isn’t about drastically changing your diet or restricting yourself to “good” foods that you don’t especially like, according to the American Heart Association’s new dietary recommendations. “We recommend that you find a dietary pattern that’s consistent with what you enjoy but is still heart-healthy,” says Alice...
FITNESS
fox40jackson.com

10 dietary tips to reduce heart disease and stroke risk, according to new research

The American Heart Association (AHA) on Tuesday outlined 10 key features of a heart-healthy eating pattern. The organization’s new scientific statement, titled “2021 Dietary Guidance to Improve Cardiovascular Health” and published in the journal Circulation, emphasizes the importance of overall dietary pattern, rather than individual foods or nutrients, as well as underscores the critical role of nutrition.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

The Dietary Changes That Benefit Women’s Mental Health

Dietary changes are the first choice for women to overcome mental problems such as mood swings, anxiety, depression, and stress. Dietary factors have a much bigger impact on women’s mood and mental health than men’s, but exercise can get rid of mental distress caused by specific foods in women. Gender...
NUTRITION
draxe.com

Impact of Dietary Changes on Health and the Environment

As the title of an August 2021 study published in the journal Nature Food states, “Small targeted dietary changes can yield substantial gains for human health and the environment.”. In other words, if every American replaced a few of his or her favorite foods — especially conventionally grown beef and...
HEALTH
healio.com

Updated AHA dietary guidance encourages intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains

The American Heart Association has published an updated dietary guidance that outlines 10 recommendations for improving diet quality and cardiometabolic health in the U.S. The guidance encourages consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean and high-fiber protein and liquid non-tropical plant oils and discourages consumption of ultra-processed foods, red meat, added sugars and high amounts of salt.
FITNESS
US News and World Report

AHA News: Could the Path to Better Brain Health Involve Better Mouth Care?

MONDAY, Nov. 1, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Fresh breath, a pretty smile and healthy teeth and gums – they're the reasons you brush your teeth each day and see a dentist twice a year. But what if brushing and flossing also helped to keep your brain – and...
HEALTH
Click10.com

Dietary sodium becomes health concern in U.S.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Food and Drug Administration recently issued new guidance urging food manufacturers and restaurants to voluntarily reduce the amount of sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods by 12% over the next two and a half years. The voluntary guidance comes on the heels of a study...
NUTRITION
Medscape News

AHA Guidance Provides 10 Evidence-Based Diet Recommendations

In a new scientific statement on diet and lifestyle recommendations, the American Heart Association is highlighting, for the first time, structural challenges that impede the adoption of heart-healthy dietary patterns. This is in addition to stressing aspects of diet that improve cardiovascular health and reduce cardiovascular risk, with an emphasis...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS
psychologytoday.com

Eating Fish Can Help You Avoid Dementia

To protect your brain, eat fatty fish, vegetables, whole grains, fruits, and nuts. Omega-3 supplements may help, though the evidence is mixed. People with a genetic vulnerability to Alzheimer's may need to eat more fish to get enough Omega-3s. Boe loved to sing. She noticed her memory slipping in her...
NUTRITION
US News and World Report

AHA News: Could a Halloween-Induced Nightmare Be Bad for Your Health?

AHA News: Could a Halloween-Induced Nightmare Be Bad for Your Health?. WEDNESDAY, Oct. 27, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- The nightmare was so vivid that you woke up in a cold sweat, heart racing and certain that the creepy catastrophe was all too real. Should you have skipped the...
MENTAL HEALTH
US News and World Report

Table Set for One May Be Tough on Women's Hearts

MONDAY, Nov. 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Eating alone may be a recipe for heart trouble if you're an older woman, Korean researchers suggest. Those who eat by themselves are likely to eat faster and less healthily, which can lead to weight gain, higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels, increasing the risk for heart disease, the new study found.
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

Coronavirus cases are going down but COVID-19 is still taking a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

