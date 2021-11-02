Prince William Heartbreak: Harry's Brother Fears Losing Queen Elizabeth Soon? Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Preparing Himself For The Worst Amid Monarch's Health Issues

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.

