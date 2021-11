This article is intended to update the public on various water developments related to the Blackfeet Water Rights Compact and the 2016 Settlement Act, and other water-related matters. The Blackfeet Water Department consists of the Director and Tribal Engineer, assisted by the Tribal Legal Staff, the Tribal Water Rights Attorney and a contract attorney. The Water Department will hire additional technical staff as soon as workspace is available and has contracted via a competitive proposal process for construction of a new water office in the tribal office complex.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO