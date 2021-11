The Philadelphia Eagles are 3-6 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday evening. Final score: 27 to 24. This was a tough loss for the Birds. They played some good football against a quality opponent but their efforts ultimately weren’t enough. Jalen Hurts had some good drive in the second half but left some points on the board in the first half. The defense got some big stops but still ultimately allowed the Chargers to move the ball too easily, with Justin Herbert completing 84.2% of his attempts for 356 yards, two throwing touchdowns, a 123.2 passer rating, and one rushing score.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO