One of the most important things you want to carry forward with you when switching phones is your chat history. While most apps and chat platforms make it fairly trivial to carry years of chat history with you, an outlier here is WhatsApp. Sure, you can use cloud backups to keep moving your chat history from one phone to the next as long as you are staying on Android or iOS. However, so far, switching WhatsApp between iOS and Android has meant losing all your conversations. Thankfully, this is about to change.

