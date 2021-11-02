CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Latest Moral Panic: No, TikTok Probably Isn't Giving Teenage Girls Tourette Syndrome

By Karl Bode
Tech Dirt
 6 days ago

If you recall, the U.S. spent much of 2020 freaking out about TikTok's threat to privacy, while oddly ignoring that the company's privacy practices are pretty much the international norm (and ignoring a whole lot of significantly worse online security and privacy problems we routinely do nothing about). More recently there...

www.techdirt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Are Kids Stealing Because TikTok Made It Seem Cool, or Is the 'Devious Licks' Freakout Yet Another Adult-Led Moral Panic?

Ever left a garage door open and noticed that your fridge has been picked clean of beer? Teens have been gutsy, determined thieves since long before TikTok came on the scene. But recently adults have been freaking out about a new TikTok trend called "devious licks" (licks meaning stolen goods) in which teens victoriously post about the cool stuff they lifted, typically from schools.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tech Dirt

Forget 'The Kids These Days'; It's The Adults And Their Moral Panics To Worry About

A recent episode of the Reply All podcast, Absolutely Devious Lick, touched on a bunch of interesting points regarding the never-ending debates about social media, content moderation, and how it's supposedly damaging the kids these days. It's worth listening to the entire episode, but it begins by talking about a very slightly viral TikTok "challenge" which became known as Devious Licks -- lick being slang for something you stole. It started with a kid putting up a TikTok video of him holding a box of disposable masks, suggesting that he had stolen it from the school. Because school kids sometimes do stupid things to copy their stupid friends, a few others posted similar videos, including one early one of a kid taking a soap dispenser. And then there were some stories of it spreading and people going more extreme, because, you know, kids. But it didn't seem to spread that far initially.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Bored Panda

“The World’s Youngest Parents Were 8 And 9”: 30 Weird Facts You Probably Didn’t Know Shared By This TikTok User

It appears that no matter how much people are curious about the world, it seems to surprise us every time. But it doesn’t mean that we should stop trying to get to know the most about it. Having this in mind, TikTok user @destorm started sharing videos with random yet interesting facts about our world. The TikToker with 8.7M followers shares things such as how many smells our nose can remember, the hottest temperature that was ever recorded, when do people “get” their fingerprints, and so much more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Tourette Syndrome#Moral Panic#The Wall Street Journal#Tic Disorders Clinic
The Week

The real threat to Facebook isn't regulation. It's teenagers.

Facebook has had a terrible fall. Documents released to the media by whistleblower Frances Haugen have provided a cornucopia of revelations — that Mark Zuckerberg's company bargained away free speech rights for access to Vietnam, that execs knew its Instagram app harms teen girls, and that its algorithm promoted rage-inducing content to keep users engaged. (No wonder we're so angry all the time.)
INTERNET
AFP

Vax the kids? A bitter dispute for separated couples

Michael Thompson, a 47-year-old executive recruiter from Illinois, expects his former wife to take him to court over vaccinating their two children against Covid-19. For Sarah Stark, a 52-year-old divorced therapist from St. Charles, Illinois, approval of vaccines for children is a major relief.
KIDS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Studies Show

The coronavirus pandemic is ebbing in some states, raging in others, and one thing is for certain: You can take measures to protect yourself, no matter where you live. One way to do so is to learn how most people catch COVID—and not do what they do. Here are the ways most people catch COVID, as proven by studies. Read on till the very end to stay healthy—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Man criticised for shaming his wife for the bleeding she experienced after giving birth

Giving birth can be a stressful and unpleasant process for some moms; injuries can occur, and there will almost certainly be a lot of blood involved.And, when the body recovers, there will almost certainly be a lot more blood. It’s entirely a normal part of the experience.But one mother has admitted that her spouse has made her feel “gross” about the bleeding since their child was born recently.The unnamed housewife detailed how she and her spouse had a fight over her sanitary towel disposal and the bleeding she was having in a post on the popular Reddit thread, ...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Shocking Cover-Up Exposed? Internet Suggests That Fugitive's Family Will Do THIS Soon

Did Brian Laundrie successfully make a cover-up that a sign that he is still alive would naturally come out soon?. Internet users remain consistent in insisting that Laundrie is still alive somewhere. People claimed that either the fugitive or his parents planted the "evidence" that he was already dead in the Carlton Reserve to make the authorities close the case already.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy