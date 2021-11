Chromebook sales have been growing since the first models appeared all the way back 2011. But when the pandemic hit in 2020 sales began to surge and peaked this summer with nearly 12 million units sold. Despite this massive success, it appears the market has reached its saturation point, and the latest reports show shipments of Chromebooks are down by 37% compared to last year, a drop of over 3 million units.

