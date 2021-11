A child who was bitten by a bat has been hospitalised with a “rare human case of rabies,” the Texas Department of State Health revealed.Officials said that all those who came in contact with the infected child have been contacted by public health personnel. It was reported that officials were trying to assess whether they need post-exposure rabies vaccines.This is the first human case of rabies in Texas since 2009.The identity of the child, their age and the details of how the bat bit them have not been revealed by the officials. But it was reported that the child is...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO