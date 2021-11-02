CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital connectivity investment could unlock 500,000 jobs, £70bn of GDP growth by 2026

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the newly merged company nears completion of its gigabit roll-out, research conducted on behalf of Virgin Media O2 has shown a clear link between investment in digital connectivity and national economic growth, highlighting that investment in full-fibre and mobile connectivity could unlock more than half a million jobs by 2026...

Computer Weekly

What the Budget means for UK technology

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look through the Chancellor’s Autumn Budget and Spending Review to find what it means for the UK tech sector. As COP26 starts, we assess the green credentials of the IT industry. And we hear one CTO’s experiences of learning the privacy lessons of GDPR. Read the issue now.
TECHNOLOGY
just-food.com

PepsiCo invests in “data and digital jobs”

PepsiCo is to open two “digital hubs” as part of efforts to increase efficiency and improve the way the US food and beverage giant innovates. Dallas and Barcelona are the locations for the Quaker cereal owner’s new sites, moves that will create what the company called “more than 500 new, high-calibre data and digital jobs”. Around 400 of those positions will be in Barcelona.
BUSINESS
wsau.com

Swedish Q3 GDP growth better than expected, preliminary data shows

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Sweden’s economy grew more quickly than expected in the third quarter, as a vaccine rollout accelerated and COVID-19 curbs were lifted, a preliminary estimate from the Statistics Office showed on Thursday. GDP expanded by 1.8% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, outperforming a forecast...
WORLD
Computer Weekly

Rise with SAP attracts 11% interest from SAP customers

The UK & Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG) has published research indicating that 11% of their member organisations plan to use the Rise with SAP business transformation service launched in January 2021. Among those intending to use the offering, which is a subscription service that packages managed cloud infrastructure and...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's 3Q GDP growth undershoots expectations

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s economy expanded less than expected in the third quarter, preliminary data showed on Friday, raising further concerns about the recovery path after a weak second quarter and amid the spectre of rising inflation. Flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed gross domestic product expanded by...
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

BT secures industry-first global partnership with OneWeb

With satellite services forming a key component of BT’s vision to enable digital solutions anywhere in the country by 2028, the leading UK telco has agreed terms for a new distribution partner agreement, with this year’s surprise hit operator OneWeb to provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication services across the group.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Electronic waste excluded from COP26 agenda

The International Data Sanitisation Consortium (IDSC) has urged COP26 president Alok Sharma to include electronic waste (e-waste) in the climate summit’s agenda, calling its exclusion a missed opportunity to encourage engagement with the circular economy. According to the United Nations’ (UN) Global e-waste monitor 2020, e-waste is the world’s fastest-growing...
ENVIRONMENT
Computer Weekly

Quarter of people don’t plan to visit a bank branch again

One in four people are unlikely to ever set foot in a bank branch again, preferring a 100% digital experience, according to a global survey. The survey also revealed that customers are content with digital banking services and are willing to share their personal data in exchange for personalised services.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

Cloud-fuelled European IT outsourcing spend hits record high

European organisations have mirrored the global spending trend, with record levels invested in IT outsourcing driven by cloud service investments. In Europe, the value of contracts signed during the third quarter of this year reached a record £4.7bn, 36% higher than the same quarter last year and 4% higher than the previous quarter this year.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Junior stock market deals soar 155% in a year, research finds

The value of takeover and merger deals on London’s junior stock market, AIM has jumped nearly 155% in the past year, according to new research.Firms have been looking to capitalise on a buoyant UK tech sector, with M&A deals worth £8.4 billion in the 12 months to September, up from £3.3 billion on the same period last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young found.Researchers said the hike in deal value was driven by private equity and international conglomerates snapping up AIM listed tech firms which had performed strongly through the pandemic.Being AIM listed is an excellent platform for growth...
STOCKS
dvrplayground.com

IoT spending for Connected Devices Platforms Digital Services in Manufacturing Market Size Growth Forecast 2021 To 2028 | Accenture PLC, Atos SE, Capgemini, Cognizant Technology

The global research report on the IoT spending for Connected Devices Platforms Digital Services in Manufacturing market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. In addition, research report offers the historic data for year 2018 and 2019 and also provides the forecast data from year 2020 to 2028 which is based on revenue (USD Million). The report consists present as well as future data for the period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise. The study analyzed the market in terms of revenue (Million USD). The research report covers the detailed analysis of primary and secondary data. It also analyzes various industrial dynamics which include: drivers, restraints, current trends and opportunities impacting on market. Further, report offering the market share, leading segments, geographical analysis, major key players along with major collaborations, merger & acquisitions with their trending innovation and business policies.
MARKETS
IGN

Sony Is Reportedly Investing in Devolver Digital

Sony is reportedly investing in Devolver Digital, the indie publisher behind the likes of Hotline Miami, Inscryption, and Death’s Door. According to a report from GamesIndustry.biz, Sony is set to make a 5% investment in the company. This follows the announcement that Devolver Digital has been valued at $950 million after being floated on AIM, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

NAO raises concerns over systems preparedness for import controls

The National Audit Office (NAO) has published a report raising a number of concerns over the UK’s ability to deliver the systems needed to bring in import controls, reduce the burden on traders, and resolve the complexities at the Northern Ireland border. According to the report, published 5 November, the...
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

The Netherlands works on resilience with large-scale national cyber exercise

With ISIDOOR, the cyber exercise organised by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in cooperation with the National Coordinator for Counterterrorism and Security, the Netherlands looks to guard itself against potentially devastating cyber attacks. During the biennial exercise, agreements, structures and processes from the National Cyber Crisis Plan (NCP-Digitaal) are...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

UK and US governments agree joint quantum collaboration

The UK and US have agreed to collaborate on the development of quantum science. In a joint statement, the UK’s science minister, George Freeman, and the director of the US Office of Science and Technology Policy, Eric Lander, set out shared priorities for continued cooperation between the two nations. Priorities include promoting joint research, building the global market and supply chain, and training the next generation of scientists and engineers.
SCIENCE
Computer Weekly

How in-store technology is supporting retail’s sustainability agenda

The United Nations’ (UN’s) climate change summit kicks off in Glasgow on 31 October, as an environmental awakening takes place across UK retail. Talk is rife within retail circles of encouraging reuse, recycle and repair – the “circular economy”, to give it a catch-all moniker – and that is manifesting itself in a proliferation of new customer-facing initiatives.
RETAIL
Computer Weekly

Digital secretary calls for permanent online safety committee

A joint committee of MPs and peers should be established on a permanent basis to provide ongoing oversight of the Online Safety Bill and its implementation, and criminal sanctions for technology company executives should be expedited, digital secretary Nadine Dorries has said. Addressing the joint Online Safety Bill committee, which...
INTERNET
Computer Weekly

Spyware firm NSO and others added to US banned Entity List

Israeli cyber firm NSO Group – the company at the centre of a surveillance scandal that saw its Pegasus mobile spyware product used by government customers to maliciously target government officials, journalists, business people, activists, academics and embassy workers – has been added to the US Commerce Department’s Entity List for engaging in activities against the country’s national security and foreign policy interests.
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

Technology spending reaches record levels, fuelling jobs boom

The number of organisations planning to boost their investments in technology and hire new staff has reached record levels, a survey of technology leaders has revealed. Planned spending on information technology reached its highest levels for a decade as companies invested in business transformation projects. The trend continues an acceleration...
TECHNOLOGY
Computer Weekly

More than four-fifths of firms expect to keep hybrid work environment

A survey of nearly 1,500 business and IT decision-makers has found that 83% of respondents believe that at least a quarter of their workforce will remain hybrid post-pandemic, up from just 30% a year ago, and a further 42% believe that more than half their workforce will be hybrid. The...
ECONOMY

