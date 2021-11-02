COVID-19 kid vaccines arrive at Health Park Pharmacy in Raleigh

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, setting the stage for emotional reunions nearly two years in the making and providing a boost for the airline and tourism industries decimated by the pandemic.
More than a dozen lawsuits against Travis Scott and the organizers of Astroworld have been filed as of Monday after eight people died and dozens were injured following a crowd surge. "We are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night. Travis Scott has a history of...
Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter
(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. As...
First lady Jill Biden and Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general, will be visiting a children's vaccination clinic at a school in McLean, Virginia, with historic significance in vaccine delivery. Franklin Sherman Elementary School was the first school in the nation to give children the polio vaccine in 1954. Jill...
ITHACA, N.Y. — Multiple unfounded bomb threats were made over the weekend at Ivy League campuses, university and law enforcement officials said. Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities had alerted students to threats Sunday and deemed campuses safe a few hours later. Evacuations were ordered in some buildings on the campuses.
Iraqi officials are reportedly blaming an Iran-backed militia group for the assassination attempt of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Reuters reported on Monday, citing Iraqi security officials and militia sources, that the three-drone assassination attempt was carried out by Iran-supported groups that are angry about last month's parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed groups suffered the biggest losses and saw their power in parliament decrease.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds if not thousands of migrants sought to storm the border from Belarus into Poland on Monday, cutting razor wire fences and using branches to try and climb over them. The siege escalated a crisis along the European Union’s eastern border that has been simmering for months.
Law enforcement agencies around the world have made a series of arrests in the past five days that together constitute one of the largest law enforcement crackdowns on suspected ransomware hackers to date. The U.S. on Monday charged a Ukrainian national arrested in Poland and a Russian national with working...
