With their exclusive deal about MLB about to end in a few years, it seems that Topps is losing another of its licenses to a competitor. In a development most collectors didn’t see coming, the right to produce WWE sports cards is now moving on from Topps to Panini after getting hold of it in 2005. Soon, card enthusiasts will get to see their favorite stars from the Red, Blue, and Gold brands in various products offered by Panini.

