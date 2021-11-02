CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

What it means if Democrat candidates won statewide in Virginia Tuesday

News Messenger
News Messenger
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3abWkC_0ckMCYpX00
All eyes are on Virginia, as both Republicans and Democrats hope to make a statement about the future political landscape, according to Virginia Tech political expert Karen Hult.

Virginia elections are in the spotlight. What it all means.

“A Democrat win statewide — taking all three statewide positions and maintaining control of the House of Delegates — could signal that the hue of purple Virginia remains blue-tinted,” said Hult. “It also would provide evidence of the possible impact of ongoing worries about former President Trump’s continuing influence over the Republican Party, including over public education, reproductive rights, access to the ballot, and climate change. Nationally, Democrats likely would breathe enormous sighs of relief while Republicans return to the campaign drawing board.”

What it means if Republican candidates won statewide in Virginia Tuesday

“A Republican win statewide would reflect in part Virginia’s continuing its pattern of voting against the party of the newly elected president, which has happened every election since 1997 except 2013. It also might suggest the effects of President Biden’s declining approval and relatedly of a drop in enthusiasm and energy among Democrat voters,” according to Hult. “Nationally, Republicans will draw lessons of both candidate positioning and strategy going into the 2002 midterms. Democrats would receive more sobering news about the clear constraints on their influence and messaging.”

Impact on the Virginia General Assembly

“For Virginians, if Republicans win the governorship — and either the lieutenant governorship or control of the House of Delegates, some of the legislation passed over the last two legislative sessions could be reversed. With state legislative and U.S. House redistricting now in the hands of the Virginia Supreme Court, Republican advantages in the 2022 U.S. House races and in 2023 for the general assembly could be reinforced,” said Hult.

Karen Hult teaches political science at Virginia Tech and its Center for Public Administration and Policy, with expertise in the U.S. presidency, Virginia state politics and organizational and institutional theory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Surgeon general: Administration 'prepared to defend' vaccine mandate

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said President Biden 's administration is ready to fight for the implementation of a vaccine requirement for large businesses following a court ruling that went against the federal mandate. "The president and the administration wouldn't have put these requirements in place if they didn't think they...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

'Broken and devastated': Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld festival tragedy

Kylie Jenner released a statement on Instagram early Sunday about the deaths that occurred at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance on Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
CBS News

Iraqi prime minister survives assassination attempt with armed drones

Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
MIDDLE EAST
The Hill

'SNL' parodies Aaron Rodgers's position on vaccines

“Saturday Night Live” parodied Aaron Rodgers’s position on vaccines during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode, shining a light on the controversy surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which stirred questions regarding his vaccination status. In August, the quarterback said he was “immunized,”...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#The House Of Delegates#The Republican Party#U S House#The General Assembly
CBS News

Bomb threats called into multiple Ivy League universities

Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Messenger

News Messenger

Christiansburg, VA
2
Followers
3
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

News Messenger is a newspaper of, by and for the people of Christiansburg. We encourage letters from our readers on topics of general interest to the community and responses to our articles and columns.

 https://montcova.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy