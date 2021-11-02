CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Children Aged 5 – 11 Across the Country Will Soon Be Able to Receive a Coronavirus Vaccine

By Lou Portero
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren aged 5 – 11 across the country will soon be able able to receive a coronavirus vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration has now authorized Pfizer and BioNTech’s shot for kids of that age group, affirming the recommendation of its advisory committee....

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Vaccinations#Americans
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This COVID Vaccine, Get a Different Booster, New Study Says

More than 8.9 million people in the U.S. have already received a booster shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC have approved additional shots for some Pfizer recipients, but officials have since warned Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients to wait until their respective vaccines are approved for booster shots, so that people can get another dose of the same vaccine. The FDA is set to discuss and vote on additional doses for these two vaccines on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15, but a new study has found that getting a different booster from your original vaccine might actually be beneficial in certain cases.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Can't Get a Booster Yet, Do This Right Now, Experts Say

After months of debating the need for booster shots, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on additional shots for select groups of people. The agencies say that Pfizer and Moderna recipients who are 65 years and older or younger and at high risk for COVID can get another dose six months after the second shot, while all Johnson & Johnson recipients can get a second dose two months after their first. As a result, millions of people are now eligible for boosters and more than 15 million people in the U.S. have already gotten an additional shot, per the CDC. But officials from both agencies have said that they could end up expanding the eligibility for booster shots soon, as more data is gathered. In the meantime, experts have offered some advice to those who think they can't get a booster yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Side effects of the COVID vaccine in kids under 12

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. On Tuesday, the FDA advisory panel backed emergency authorization of a 10-microgram dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which is equivalent to one-third of the dose given to adults. If the FDA and CDC follow the recommendations of the panel, a vaccine for younger children is expected to be available by the end of next week.
KIDS
inlander.com

Coronavirus Vaccines Should Begin Soon for Children Ages 5-11

Children ages 5 to 11 may be eligible for COVID vaccines by early next month, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease official. He projected a timetable for young Americans to be vaccinated with at least one dose by early November and to be fully immunized by the December holidays.
KIDS
News4Jax.com

Children ages 5 to 11 may soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s a look at the plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the United States may soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and plans are underway to help them get it. The Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisory board will meet Tuesday to discuss whether Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine should be authorized for younger children. Then, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention independent vaccine advisory committee will meet Nov. 2 or 3 and will vote on whether to recommend it. Finally, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or modify that committee’s recommendation. If she approves, children ages 5 to 11 could start getting the shot almost immediately.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
1310kfka.com

Children, ages 5-11, may be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 next week

Children ages 5 to 11 may be able to start getting vaccinated against COVID-19 one week from Friday. State health officials have ordered more than 170,000 doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID vaccine. They say that’s enough to vaccinate 30% of kids in that age group. The pediatric vaccine got FDA approval, but still needs final CDC approval, which is expected early next week. The vaccine is said to be 90% effective in preventing disease and 100% effective in preventing severe illness from COVID-19.
KIDS
Matt Lillywhite

Dr. Fauci Says Children Will Be Vaccinated Soon

If you want your child to get the Covid-19 vaccine, I have good news. The Biden administration recently announced that children aged 5 to 11 will be able to acquire a COVID-19 vaccination from their local pharmacy and maybe even their school, as it revealed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer injection for young children soon. Quoting a press release:
KTVZ

C.O. children could be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Tuesday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11, the first vaccine authorized for younger children, based on an advisory committee's recommendation of its safety and effectiveness. Tamarra Harris, manager of the pediatric program for Mosaic Medical,...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy