U.S. senator drops opposition to vote on Biden choice for top China post

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican Senator Tom Cotton has removed his hold on President Joe Biden's nominee for a key post in the U.S.-China tech battle, after the official said he would "aggressively" police tech exports to Beijing, according to a Cotton aide and a document seen by Reuters. The...

KRON4 News

Biden’s big bill on brink of House votes, but fights remain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats in the House appear on the verge of advancing President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion-and-growing domestic policy package alongside a companion $1 trillion infrastructure bill in what would be a dramatic political accomplishment — if they can push it to passage. The House scrapped votes late Thursday but will be back at it early […]
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package — though it was unclear if there would be enough support for passage of either. The decision capped a day of turmoil […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POLITICO

4 Dems urge Biden to strike nuclear deals with China

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — Ahead of President JOE BIDEN’s virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, XI JINPING, four top Congressional Democratic leaders on nuclear issues want potential nuclear agreements with China to feature as key points of discussion — before it’s too late. In recent days, the U.S. government...
AFP

US House to vote Friday on giant twin bills at center of Biden agenda

Democratic leaders announced the US House would vote Friday on President Joe Biden's $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders had been hoping for a procedural vote on Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package on Thursday but outstanding differences among lawmakers on the details forced a delay. "This Build Back Better agenda, along with the bipartisan infrastructure bill, as we have said, is transformational, and it's historic, and it's important to get this done," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. "And so the president is going to continue to work with members in Congress to make that happen."
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. Senate Republicans block a voting rights bill for the third time this year

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday blocked another voting rights bill, this one named for Georgia civil rights icon John R. Lewis. On a 50-49 vote, the Senate declined to proceed to debate on the latest Democratic effort at a nationwide voting rights overhaul meant to stymie Republican-led state laws restricting voting access. It was […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans block a voting rights bill for the third time this year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
politicsny.com

U.S. Senate Democrat unveils ‘billionaires tax’ for Biden agenda

WASHINGTON – U.S. billionaires would pay tax on unrealized gains from their assets to help finance President Joe Biden’s emerging social-policy and climate-change legislation, according to a proposal unveiled on Wednesday by the top Senate Democrat for tax policy. The so-called billionaires tax, announced by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron...
realcleardefense.com

China Calls Biden’s Bluff on Taiwan

Less than a day after President Joe Biden said the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China were to launch an attack on the territory, one of the Communist Party's leading propaganda organs is calling the president's bluff. The Global Times, a Communist Party mouthpiece closely tied to...
mediaite.com

All 24 Women Senators Sign Letter to Biden Calling on Him to Protect the Rights of Afghan Women and Girls

All 24 female U.S. senators co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to help protect the rights of Afghan women and girls. There’s been a lot of attention on the plight of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule in the past few months. Last month CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported from Kabul on how women “are being completely pushed out of public life.”
POLITICO

Biden’s next foreign policy crisis

IF IT ISN’T HERE ALREADY — President Joe Biden is clearly not a fan of using U.S. military force unless absolutely necessary. (See: Afghanistan.) His administration’s preference is a “diplomacy first” approach to foreign policy. This might seem like a no-brainer. Of course you’d want to try talking before shooting....
