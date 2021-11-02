CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA's More Dovish Tone

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — The Australian dollar took a plunge on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia took on a more dovish tone than expected. The currency started its decline after the RBA's...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Gold Up, Boosted by Retreating Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was up on Monday morning in Asia, hitting a two-month high. A dollar on the retreat also gave the yellow metal a boost. Gold futures edged up 0.18% to $1,820.10 by 11:36 PM ET (3:36 AM GMT). They remained above the $1,800-mark after hitting their highest level since Sep. 7 earlier in the session. The dollar, which usually moves inversely to gold, inched down on Monday.
FXStreet.com

Dovish RBA Monetary Statement sends AUD/USD below 74 US cents

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar faced headwinds, dropping 1.7% for the week as both the RBA and offshore central banks provided more dovish stances to potential interest rate hikes compared to market consensus. Opening at 0.7520 on Monday, a downward spiral to a weekly low of 0.7366 started on Melbourne Cup day as the release of the latest RBA rate statement remarked they would need to see wage growth materially higher for any rate hikes before 2024 and they remain patient. Furthermore, the Bank of England surprised markets with its decision to keep interest rates on hold when markets were pricing a 15-basis point rate hike.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Inflation Remains “Major Headwind”

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning after China released its latest trade data. Investors also continue to monitor the impact of inflation on both monetary policy and the pace of economic recovery. China’s Shanghai Composite edged up 0.14% by 10:14 PM ET (2:14 AM GMT)...
mining.com

Gold price gets boost from central banks’ dovish tone

Gold prices gained more than 1% on Friday, shaking off stronger-than-expected jobs data from October, as major central banks continue to strike a dovish tone on interest rates. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,810.28 per ounce by noon EDT, its highest in over a week. US gold futures for December...
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook: Commodities, US Dollar and RBA Weigh. Can AUD/USD Hold?

The Australian Dollar and AU yields weighed by RBA manoeuvring. Energy and metal commodities undermined AUD as USD strengthened. Yields and commodities teaming up against AUD. Where to for AUD/USD?. The RBA underwhelmed market expectations at their last monetary policy meeting. The market had already witnessed the abandonment of yield...
FXStreet.com

RBA: Hawkish in deed, dovish in word

They kept rates unchanged at 0.10 bps and asset purchases at the same rate of $4 bln per week. This was expected. Furthermore, they finished their yield target of 0.10 bps for the April 2024 Australian Government bond. Arguably this was expected too as they had stopped defending the yield prior to the meeting.
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes RBA Monetary Policy Statement

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, Oil Prices Talking Points. Australian Dollar eyes RBA monetary policy statement. Oil prices continue to drop after OPEC stays on course. AUD/USD may target 50-day SMA if weakness persists. Friday’s Asia-Pacific Forecast. Asia-Pacific markets are set to move higher after a rosy Wall Street session overnight....
investing.com

Australia Yields Tumble After BOE Surprise Bolsters RBA’s Stance

(Bloomberg) -- Australian sovereign bond yields dropped to the lowest in more than a week after the Bank of England joined a global push back against traders betting on aggressive rate hikes by holding interest rates unchanged. Australia’s 10-year yield fell as much as 8 basis points to 1.76%, the...
FXStreet.com

When is RBA's SoMP and how might it affect AUD/USD?

The RBA’s Statement on Monetary Policy will be released at 11:30 am local time and will be providing full details on the Bank’s latest forecasts and their views on the risks to the outlook. Markets are already anticipating that the RBA will hike in H1 2023. Analysts at ANZ Bank...
Shore News Network

Marketmind: Aussie cbank caves in, who’s next?

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. Another central bank has opened the door to earlier interest rate hikes than flagged. Australia officially ditched its 0.1% target for three-year debt and omitted projections for rates to stay unchanged until 2024 at least. Markets are keeping up pressure on the RBA, pricing rates to rise from next May.
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar pulled down by Aussie

The New Zealand dollar is sharply lower in the Tuesday session. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7102, down 1.07% on the day. The New Zealand dollar has taken a nasty spill on Tuesday. With no significant events to speak of out of New Zealand or the US, the slide appears to be a result of the Australian dollar’s woes today, as AUD/USD has dropped 1.2% today.
marketpulse.com

Australian dollar slides after RBA

The Australian dollar has posted sharp losses in response to the RBA policy decision earlier on Tuesday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7463, down 0.78% on the day. The Australian dollar took a tumble after the RBA policy meeting. The markets reacted sharply after the RBA formally abandoned its yield curve control of targeting the April 2024 Australian Commonwealth Government bond at 0.10%. The bank essentially threw in the towel on yield curve control last week, and the yield surged as high as 0.75% last week. The RBA maintained the cash rate at 0.10% for a 12th straight month, and QE purchases of AD 4 billion/week will be kept until at least February 2o22.
CoinTelegraph

Commonwealth Bank to enable crypto trading for 6.5M Aussies, ‘other banks will follow’

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) is set to launch crypto trading services for the 6.5 million users of its CommBank app. The CBA will become the first bank in Australia to support crypto, and Blockchain Australia said it is “inevitable” that the other “big four” banks, including National Australia Bank (NAB), Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) and Westpac, will soon follow suit.
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD stumbles as RBA stubbornly maintains dovish tone

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar opens lower this morning, giving up over 1% following the RBA’s monthly policy announcement. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7530 the AUD fell steadily through the afternoon and overnight session as the RBA failed to meet market expectations and provide defined forward guidance on interest rate policy. Policymakers opted to leave the underlying cash rate on hold at 0.1% and while they chose to abandon the yield curve control program, they offered little to expect an interest rate hike will be brought forward. The RBA remains steadfast in its assessment of inflation and wage growth, reiterating its expectation inflation will not move significantly beyond its 2-3% target band until H2 2023 while wage growth is expected to remain stagnant through the foreseeable future. Having slipped below 0.75 US cents, the AUD slipped toward session lows at 0.7430. Our attentions turn now to the US Federal Reserve and its November FOMC policy update. An optimistic and hawkish Fed could prompt a correction in the recent risk on rally and highlight the divergence in monetary policy expectations, prompting a test of supports at 0.7430 and 0.7380.
investing.com

Australian dollar thrashed as RBA pops inflation bubble

Markit’s final Oct. Eurozone PMI was marked down slightly, to 58.3 from 58.3, with further emphasis on production activity being hampered by extreme supply and cost constraints. Event Outlook. Aust: In September, dwelling approvals are expected to fall 8% as August’s gain from high-rise approvals reverses and HomeBuilder activity continues...
actionforex.com

Yen Extended Rebound as German Yield Dives, But Lacks Follow Through Buying

Yen extended rebound in European session following the sharp fall in benchmark Germany yield. But struggling to extend gain as markets enter into US session. Overall markets are mixed as investors are probably turning cautious ahead tomorrow’s FOMC policy decision. As for today, Aussie remains the worst performing one after post RBA selloff, followed by Kiwi, and Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Yen is strongest, followed by Dollar and then Euro.
actionforex.com

RBA Tenterhooks

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy decision today at 1130 SGT. In recent days, the RBA’s 0.10% yield target for the April 2024 GCB has been blown out of the water, with its yield rising to 0.80% on Friday, while the RBA yesterday, chose to buy bonds further out on the curve. With New South Wales and Victoria reopening along with international borders, and the economy seemingly firing on all cylinders, investors are waiting to see if the RBA does a massive U-turn on its previously ultra-dovish guidance. Certainly, its absence from any action as part of its yield curve control in its target April 2024 tenor suggests that a change is coming.
