The Aussie Dollar Dives Following RBA's More Dovish Tone

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s latest policy decision today at 1130 SGT. In recent days, the RBA’s 0.10% yield target for the April 2024 GCB has been blown out of the water, with its yield rising to 0.80% on Friday, while the RBA yesterday, chose to buy bonds further out on the curve. With New South Wales and Victoria reopening along with international borders, and the economy seemingly firing on all cylinders, investors are waiting to see if the RBA does a massive U-turn on its previously ultra-dovish guidance. Certainly, its absence from any action as part of its yield curve control in its target April 2024 tenor suggests that a change is coming.
