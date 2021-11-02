CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL power rankings: Giants fall slightly after loss to Chiefs

By Joseph Czikk
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The (2-6) New York Giants dropped its sixth contest of the season Monday night in heartbreaking fashion, a 20-17 loss to the (4-4) Kansas City Chiefs. The majority of media outlets below dropped the Giants by one spot or simply...

Big Blue View

Chiefs 20, Giants 17: What we learned from the Giants’ latest loss

The New York Giants attempted to grind out a conservative win against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night - it did not work. The Chiefs did everything to lose this football game, but they escaped with a 20-17 victory over the Giants. We witnessed some similar, all too frustrating,...
NFL
New York Post

Giants’ upset bid falls short in ‘Monday Night Football’ loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Yes, it did. “It certainly feels like a missed opportunity,” Daniel Jones said when it was over. This is a Giants speciality, falling short, when every mistake they make conspires against them, when they are good enough to think about winning but almost always not good enough to make the plays and keep their poise and play with the smarts it takes to actually turn those positive thoughts into results.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants’ Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard expected to play vs. Chiefs — report

The New York Giants could have a couple of their key offensive playmakers back in the lineup Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Dan Duggan of The Athletic is reporting that wide receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are “expected to play.”. Both are officially listed as...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Late-game penalties crush Giants in loss to Chiefs

A pair of huge penalties late in the fourth quarter cost the Giants…big time. The Giants were large underdogs entering their Week 8 road matchup with the Chiefs Monday night. The oddsmakers believed Kansas City could win by two possessions. And while that didn’t end up being the case, the...
NFL

