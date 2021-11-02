NFL power rankings: Giants fall slightly after loss to Chiefs

Power. Rankings. Are. Back. Okay, we’re done with the one-word sentences. Let’s go. That’s two words for those counting at home. 1. Dallas Cowboys 6-1 (last week: No. 2) Beating the mediocre Vikings isn’t all that impressive. But doing it on the road, in prime time, with a backup quarterback, with the offense converting 7 of 14 third downs, with 419 yards of offense, and being ranked No. 2 in this space last week with the top team losing, puts Dallas in the top spot, for now. They feel like the most complete offensive team in the NFL if they can keep everyone healthy. They should also be favorites in all 10 of their remaining games on the schedule, which means we could be looking at the No. 1 seed when the smoke clears.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO