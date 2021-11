Julian Alaphilippe has intimated that he will miss the Tour of Flanders in 2022 in order to focus on the Ardennes Classics. The world champion raced Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Ronde this year before going on to win La Flèche Wallonne and place second at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, but he believes that he spread himself too thinly by trying to be competitive on the cobbles as well as in the Ardennes.

CYCLING ・ 6 DAYS AGO