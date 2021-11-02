Open letter to Mr. Mara

Quincy Roche, who was cut from the Steelers after being drafted in the sixth round this year, has been outplaying Carter and Ximines for the last few weeks. Against the Chiefs, Roche had one QB hit, one tackle for loss and three QB pressures. In Week 7 against the Rams, he had a tackle for loss and one pressure. Over the last three games, Roche has five “stops”, which Pro Football Focus classifies as a tackle that constitutes a failure for the offense. Over that stretch, Roche has played 84 total snaps, 57 coming in pass-rushing situations. By comparison, Carter has one QB hit, one tackle for loss, eight pressures and eight stops in 146 pass-rushing snaps. Ximines has two QB hits, one TFL, seven total pressures and five stops in 96 pass-rushing snaps.
