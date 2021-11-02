CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC votes to approve COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11

By Morgan Lentes
WDSU
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted late Tuesday to recommend the emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Health officials say as a result, shots could start going into arms as early as this week. A Food and Drug...

www.wdsu.com

