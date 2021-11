At the foot of soaring Pikes Peak on the Rocky Mountain Front Range sits gorgeous Colorado Springs. Surrounded by some of the west’s most stunning scenic beauty, this town of just under half-a-million people is brimming with energy and a zest for life that you can feel in residents and visitors alike. Clean, fresh air, snow-capped peaks, dense forests, and high plains can be the ideal place to spend time communing with friends and family and sharing in a spiritual retreat from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Home to a variety of religious organizations, the town is also the site of one of the premier training venues for Team USA athletes as well as a historic ranch that lets you step into the Old West.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO