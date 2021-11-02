CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Yola's 'Stand For Myself Tour' coming to the Pageant following Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYola is at the Pageant with a show Feb. 24 as part of her “Stand For Myself Tour.” Show time is at 8 p.m. Jac Ross...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Legendary Musician Billy Joel Coming Back To Seminole Hard Rock Casino In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The ‘piano man’ is coming back to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Legendary musician and songwriter Billy Joel will perform there on Friday, January 28th, 2022. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, October 29th. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 26th. Additionally, fans can access venue presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 27th through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Prices range from $105 to more than $400. A six-time Grammy Award winner, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. J Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe with songs like “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time” and “Vienna.” In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kraftwerk's 3-D tour coming to the Pageant in July

Update: Kraftwerk 3-D is at the Pageant with a show at 8 p.m. May 27. The legendary electronic music band’s 2020 tour was canceled because of the pandemic. Tickets are $59.50-$79.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 2 at ticketmaster.com. Get more information at thepageant.com. The show is...
Reading Eagle

Rodeo’s Drive-Thru Hollywood News: The Beach Boys Greatest Hits Live Tour brings ‘Good Vibrations’ to Berks

Almost 60 years since The Beach Boys’ first hit “Surfin’ U.S.A.,” their music continues to energize fans. Composer, piano player, singer and producer Brian Wilson, along with his brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine, brought southern California culture into popular music in the mid-1960s. His songwriting captures and romanticizes a lifestyle filled with sand, sunshine, surfing and cruising.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

El Monstero lines up its winter shows at the Pageant

Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero returns to the Pageant for its winter shows taking place Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21-23. Doors at 7 p.m. for the shows. Tickets are $30-$45 and go o sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. A portion of the proceeds benefit Songs 4 Soldiers.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jesse Mccartney
995qyk.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
Valley News

Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Andy Grammer’s The Art Of Joy Tour

PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced Andy Grammer’s The Art of Joy Tour will be at the Events Center at Pala Casino Friday, Feb. 25. Tickets are on sale now, priced at $35 for general admission and $55 for reserved seats. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show. “Pala Casino is thrilled to welcome Andy Grammer to the Events Center,” Coley McAvoy, representative for Pala Casino Spa Resort, said. “As the Entertainment Capital of Southern California, we are proud to continue to offer our guests with the best entertainment options in the region.” Multiplatinum troubadour Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems. His catalog includes the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Kee.
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pageant#Old Dominion#Thepageant Com
Popculture

Beloved 'American Idol' Country Singer Gets Record Deal

He may not have become the next American Idol, but that doesn't mean Alex Miller isn't finding plenty of success. Just months after the Kentucky teen was eliminated from the ABC signing competition after he wouldn't stray from his country roots, Miller landed a record deal with Billy Jam Records!
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Luke Bryan’s Wife Doesn’t Mind The Women Who Swoon Over Him

Luke Bryan’s wife Caroline sat down with Jay Cutler on his Uncut podcast and shared some tidbits about her and Luke’s marriage recently. Caroline even talked about her husband being sought after by other women. Caroline said, “Luke’s ass and his ass-shaking has made us a lot of money, so...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Next Avenue

Is There Big Money in Your Vinyl Records?

'Mighty John, The Record Guy' shares advice on which rock and roll records may be worth a lot and where to sell yours. Odds are, you have some rock and roll vinyl records or might see ones for sale at a yard sale. Wondering whether they're worth much? Some just might have a value of hundreds or even thousands of dollars. But others, not so much.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in extravagant bejewelled gown for special celebration

Kelly Clarkson teased her fans with a show-stopping look on Friday as she announced some very special news that left her followers jumping for joy. The Voice star looked incredible rocking a dramatic ball gown to share the news that she will host her very own "holiday spectacular" alongside some very famous guests. Kelly oozed glamour in the frock, which featured a black, pleated full skirt and a bejewelled, low-cut top with three-quarter-length sleeves.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares cosy at-home look as she reveals special news

Miranda Lambert cosied up in a gorgeous cream poncho with bright Aztec design detailing to share special news with fans. The country superstar revealed that her clothing brand Idyllwind would give one fan the chance to fly home for the holidays, as part of a competition Miranda was running. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts surprising new look

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a shocking new look on her Instagram page. The actress had appeared to have chopped off her long locks and dyed her brunette hair a blue color. WATCH: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt debuts new look. She debuted the look in an Instagram...
BEAUTY & FASHION
countryliving.com

The Evolution of Taylor Swift From Country Star to Pop Icon

All it took for Taylor Swift to go from small-town teen to a Grammy Award-winning singer was a guitar, some cowboy boots, and an incredible talent for writing relatable songs. Between her record-breaking albums and stadium-selling tours, she's one of the biggest names in the industry for a reason. But...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy