Yola's 'Stand For Myself Tour' coming to the Pageant following Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre show

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The ‘piano man’ is coming back to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
Legendary musician and songwriter Billy Joel will perform there on Friday, January 28th, 2022.
Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, October 29th. American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, October 26th. Additionally, fans can access venue presale tickets beginning Wednesday, October 27th through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Prices range from $105 to more than $400.
A six-time Grammy Award winner, Joel ranks as one of the most popular recording artists and respected entertainers in history. The singer, songwriter, and composer is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist. J
Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world, selling out arenas and stadiums across the globe with songs like “Uptown Girl,” “Just The Way You Are,” “The Longest Time” and “Vienna.”
In 2016, the Library of Congress selected “Piano Man” for preservation in the National Recording Registry for its “cultural, historic, and artistic significance.”
