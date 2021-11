Kentucky has lived and died by quarterback Will Levis this season, as the Penn State transfer has led the Wildcats to historic wins and, more recently, a season-altering loss. The Wildcats fell in surprising fashion to Mississippi State on Saturday, a win that vaulted the Bulldogs into the College Football Playoff committee’s initial top-25 rankings, and Levis shouldered some of the blame. Kentucky’s quarterback went 17 for 28 on the day, throwing for 150 passing yards, one touchdown and a season-high three interceptions. All the while, Levis wasn’t his normal, mobile self, as he rushed for just nine yards on three carries, also a low for him.

