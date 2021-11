The global robotics market was valued at roughly $30 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow to over $70 billion by 2026. The potential market opportunity differs among economists, but there’s consensus that the robotic device industry is here to stay and will continue to grow. Ongoing advancements in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence will continue to expand robots’ applicability and efficiency. Today, across numerous industries and applications there are measurable benefits of the work of robots compared to that of humans, including improved accuracy, better reliability, and cost savings.

