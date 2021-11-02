CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dan Gainor: Biden, lefty media just can't handle 'Let's go, Brandon'

By Dan Gainor
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s all it took to break the Biden-loving legacy media. Three words. The next thing you know, they’re comparing the phrase to "ISIS," contacting the Secret Service and demanding a pilot be investigated. "Let’s go, Brandon." Hardly, "Give me liberty or give me death." Or even, "Remember the Alamo!"...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

mediaite.com

Chris Wallace Says the Biden Presidency is ‘Not in Good Shape’: He ‘Doesn’t Have Enough Juice’ to Get Things Done

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace gave a bleak assessment of the current state of the Biden presidency on Friday while discussing the ongoing Congressional negotiations on Biden’s social agenda and the latest polling in the Virginia gubernatorial race. Appearing on America’s Newsroom Friday, Wallace argued that the Biden presidency...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Trump’s 2024 Presidential Prospects on ‘The View’: “If He Wants to Be the Nominee, He’ll Be the Nominee”

While appearing on today’s episode of The View, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton opened up about former President Donald Trump‘s 2024 presidential prospects, saying, “If he wants to be the [Republican] nominee, he will be the nominee.”. During the politician’s appearance on the ABC talk show, guest host Sherri...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Fort Worth

Guess who: Joe Biden is the president with second worst rating at this time of the presidency, only one president had worse

President Joe Biden has been struggling with his approval rating for months now and this issue is slowly rising concerns as the Democrats are preparing for the mid-terms next year. Biden’s rating free fall started with the start of the Delta wave in the summer months and continued with the unfortunate series of events in August primarily with the Afghanistan troops withdrawal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Biden ignores voters’ No. 1 issue, just like Obama did

Inflation and climate change make for strange policy competitors. But here we are with the highest inflation in 13 years and supply chain bottlenecks disrupting everything from home building and auto sales to food and energy prices. And where is President Joe Biden and most of his Cabinet off to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

Analyst Who Reported Trump’s ‘Pee Tape’ Rumor Was Just Arrested

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Federal law enforcement have arrested Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who reported the infamous “pee tape” rumor involving President Donald Trump. Danchenko was the primary researcher on what’s become known as the Steele dossier—a litany of allegations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tucker Carlson goes on transphobic rant at Biden appointee likening her to a horse

Just one week after drawing condemnation for a homophobic attack on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Fox News host Tucker Carlson is attacking another LGBT+ Biden administration official.This time, Carlson’s target was Dr Rachel Levine, the Assistant Health and Human Services Secretary for Health and the highest-ranking openly transgender person currently serving in the US government.Earlier this week, Dr Levine was commissioned as an officer of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, one of the United States’ eight uniformed services. Because Dr Levine’s position within HHS places her in charge of USPHS, US law requires that she be appointed to the...
POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden uses gesture liberals denounce as white supremacist

President Biden made a gesture that liberals frequently call a white supremacist dog whistle during Thursday’s CNN town-hall meeting. Mr. Biden was asked a question about what would count as the “fair share” of the taxation burden for rich people and corporations. As part of his answer he noted that some corporations paid zero.
POTUS
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Slate

Biden’s Supreme Court Commission Walked Straight Into the Legitimacy Trap

The Supreme Court is struggling with a “legitimacy crisis.” According to the polls, Americans have lost confidence in the branch that requires public confidence to exercise power. Several of the justices see the legitimacy of the court as an existential matter that demands blame-shifting. According to Justice Samuel Alito, the media and liberal law professors are responsible. According to Justice Clarence Thomas, the press are wholly to blame. According to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, the partisan press is culpable. And according to Justice Stephen Breyer, partisan politics itself is to blame. It should surprise nobody, then, that according to the draft report issued by 36-ish members (at least one has resigned) of President Joe Biden’s blue-ribbon commission to evaluate the court, absolutely nobody is to blame.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Dan Rather: 'Let's Go Brandon' Is Just Tip Of GOP's Degradation Of Democracy

Former CBS newsman Dan Rather blasted the anti-Joe Biden chant “Let’s go Brandon” as a sign of the Republican Party’s contempt for democracy. The phrase has become popular in right-wing circles since a sportscaster, interviewing NASCAR Xfinity driver Brandon Brown at a race, mistook a chant of “Fuck Joe Biden” for “Let’s go Brandon.”
U.S. POLITICS
