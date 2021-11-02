Suspect arrested in shooting death of North Carolina woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman, a police department said Tuesday.

Fayetteville police said in a news release that Dashawn Dominique McCullum, 22, of Fayetteville was charged with first-degree murder. McCullum was arrested on Monday at his home without incident by U.S. marshals and a police apprehension team.

McCullum is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Just after midnight Sunday, police said Maggie Lashaun Fulmore, 22, was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Investigators said there was a disturbance in a vehicle that led to the suspect shooting the victim and leaving her in the parking lot.