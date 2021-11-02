CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of health care workers gone over vaccine mandate

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Most of Maine’s health care workers are on the job this week but hundreds opted to quit or be dismissed over the state’s vaccine mandate.

MaineHealth expected to lose about 350 to 400 workers while Northern Light Health said 195 workers resigned and another 191 workers have a brief period to reconsider before being terminated, the Portland Press Herald reported. Both health care companies reported that 98% of workers complied.

Central Maine Healthcare lost 156 workers, and MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta lost 191 employees, the newspaper said.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to stop the vaccine requirement from going into effect.

The health care mandate is not only affecting hospitals. It also applies to other health care providers such as nursing homes and group homes for adults with intellectual disabilities.

This story has been corrected to show Central Maine Healthcare lost 156, not 195, workers because of the vaccine requirement.

