B.Riley Downgrades Rogers Corp (ROG) to Neutral, Following Acquisition

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

B.Riley analyst Craig A. Ellis downgraded Rogers Corp (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Laurent Vasilescu downgraded Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON)
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Roth Capital Downgrades CryoPort (CYRX) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Richard K. Baldry downgraded CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) from
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Reports Q3 EPS of $0.20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) reported Q3 EPS of $0.20. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Rand Capital Corp (RAND) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Tops Q3 EPS by 14c, Offers FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) reported Q3 EPS of $3.00, $0.14 better than the analyst estimate of $2.86. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.31 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. GUIDANCE:. Pinnacle West...
StreetInsider.com

TC Energy Corp. (TRP) Reports Q3 EPS of C$0.99

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE: TRP) reported Q3 EPS of Cdn$0.99, versus Cdn$0.95 reported last year. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TC Energy Corp. (TRP) click here.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Downgrades Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) to Underperform

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $190.00 (from $208.00). The analyst comments "We are downgrading WHR to UP from SP as market share losses continue in North America, margins look set to weaken in 4Q with further pressures coming in FY’22, and industry volume growth is likely to subside, all marking a likely peak in EPS despite more optimistic LT targets from mgmt. We lower our PT to $190 from $208 based on 9x our lower FY’22 EPS est. down from 10x prior as we account for an expectation of continued earnings normalization beyond FY’22."
StreetInsider.com

OFS Capital (OFS) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ: OFS) reported Q3 EPS of $0.25, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.25. For earnings history and earnings-related data on OFS Capital (OFS) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Wolfe Research Downgrades JELD-WEN (JELD) to Peerperform

Wolfe Research analyst Truman Patterson downgraded JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) from Outperform to Peerperform. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on JELD-WEN click here. For more ratings news on JELD-WEN click here. Shares of JELD-WEN closed at $27.37 yesterday.
StreetInsider.com

Sonoco (SON) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend; 2.9% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sonoco (NYSE: SON) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, or $1.8 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021, with...
StreetInsider.com

PPG Industries (PPG) Declares $0.59 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share, or $2.36 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent. For...
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Upgrades Monroe Capital (MRCC) to Buy

B.Riley analyst Tim Hayes upgraded Monroe Capital (NASDAQ: MRCC) from Neutral
StreetInsider.com

CFRA Downgrades Office Depot (ODP) to Sell, Following Earnings

CFRA analyst Zachary Warring downgraded Office Depot (NASDAQ: ODP) from
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) to Neutral

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy downgraded e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) from
StreetInsider.com

Citi Downgrades Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) to Neutral

Citi analyst Timm Schneider downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP) from
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Downgrades Stratasys Inc. (SSYS) to Underweight, Following Earnings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster downgraded Stratasys Inc. (NASDAQ: SSYS) from Neutral to Underweight. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Stratasys Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Stratasys Inc. click here. Shares of...
