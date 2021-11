Opening question: Can they repeat that same performance on the West after a convincing 54-13 victory last Sunday at Gillette Stadium?. Well, it is going to be extremely difficult. This is a much different Chargers team than what New England saw the previous year. A lot has changed for the Chargers, including a new head coach in Brandon Staley. Staley has transformed the Chargers defense into one of the best in the NFL in short order. Mac Jones will go head-to-head with Justin Hebert in a matchup of two high-profile young quarterbacks. Bill Belichick has already faced Hebert and successfully made him uncomfortable in the pocket. Last week’s win could be a springboard to turn around the Patriot’s season as they inch closer to .500.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO