DPS presents council with ideas of a border barrier

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their fifth briefing on Operation Lone Star (OLS) on Thursday morning. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Maj. Octavian Griego. The briefing began...
LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents were busy visiting area schools for the annual 2021 Red Ribbon Week. Red Ribbon Week is a proactive effort to educate the youth about the dangers of drugs and to grow up drug-free. During Red Ribbon week from Oct. 21-29, agents from...
The Racial Equity and Leadership Task Force was born out of a conversation between Mayor Van Johnson and former Mayor Otis Johnson. The current Mayor Johnson says they decided it was time for Savannah to look at the truth of our race problem.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredoan is one of eight victims that was killed in the crowd at a Houston-area concert. Rodolfo Angel Pena, 23 was just of many people in attendance Friday night. The tragic deaths and injuries were a result of a crowd rushing to the stage during...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are looking to get rid of some unwanted rubbish the city is reminding residents that it is continuing to offer free bulky trash pick-up every Wednesday. On Wednesday morning city crews will be out and about in the neighborhoods of District Four. Some of...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he has DPS troopers and National Guard members laying down what he calls, “miles of razor wire” along the border. He talked to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling about the plan.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle pursuit on Highway 83 results in a human smuggling bust. The incident happened last Tuesday when Zapata authorities were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a black pick-up truck. The driver refused and sent sheriff’s deputies on a chase which ended at a...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are facing charges after a routine traffic stop in Zapata results in a drug bust. Joel Medina had an outstanding warrant for theft and Karina Tobias had an outstanding warrant for possession of marijuana. The incident happened on November 1st at around 1 a.m....
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) held a press conference Thursday morning to give an update on operations on the border as part of Operation Lone Star. During the briefing, Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez spoke on the latest number of apprehensions at the border. As of October 28, there […]
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Winter is coming and the county wants to help keep others warm when its cold outside. The Webb County Clerk will be hosting its 15th annual Blanket Drive and its asking for donations from the community. Starting from now until December third, they will be collecting...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in the northside of town is causing some traffic congestion on Loop 20. According to police, an accident happened at the intersection of Loop 20 and Windfield Parkway, right next to Shiloh. There is heavy traffic heading northbound. Authorities are advising drivers to avoid...
Nov. 1 (UPI) — Federal authorities said a woman died over the weekend as dozens of migrants attempted to swim from Mexico around a U.S. southern border barrier into southern California. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement the woman was pronounced dead early Saturday after she was...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident caused headaches for motorists on Loop 20 Friday morning. A tractor trailer rolled over on its side near the intersection of Loop 20 and I-35. This caused temporary lane closures for the eastbound lane on Loop 20. The trailer contained 44,000 pounds of...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A family is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into their home and caused major damage Saturday morning. Charred remains is all that is left of the house that was located at the 3600 block of Santa Maria Street. Authorities say Armando Fabian Gonzalez...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department’s Crash Team is investigating an accident that happened on Loop 20 Monday night. Traffic was back up for a good amount of time along Loop 20. No word if anyone was injured in the accident but we were told the pickup truck...
Just when you think the situation at the Southern border can’t get worse, it does. This year has set records in illegal immigration, with nearly 1.6 million illegal migrants arrested and over 144,000 unaccompanied alien children coming across the
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is ironing out its plans to loosen the border restrictions in preparation of next week. This morning, CBP will hold a virtual press conference where they will discuss the details on allowing non-citizen travelers who are full vaccinated for Covid-19 to enter the United States.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A rollover accident is reported in central Laredo right next to the Laredo Police Department headquarters. The accident happened at around noon at the intersection of Daughterty Avenue and Calton Road. At least two vehicles were involved, and one was seen rolled over on its side.
