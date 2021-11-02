CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders’ Henry Ruggs involved in fatal crash, charged with DWI resulting in death

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pl8w_0ckLyPfl00

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fatal, two-car car crash Tuesday morning in Las Vegas.

TMZ Sports first reported , via local law enforcement, that Ruggs was involved in the wreck in the central Las Vegas Valley area on Tuesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was called to the scene of a fiery, two-car crash in Spring Valley on Tuesday morning. According to 8 News Now , the crash was reported around 3:39 a.m. local time with Metro’s fatal unit called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Las Vegas Police Department charges Henry Ruggs

The LVMPD officially announced details of the fatal crash. Ruggs, who has non-life-threatening injuries, is being charged with DUI resulting in death.

Details on Henry Ruggs’ crash

Cops told TMZ Sports that Ruggs was behind the wheel of his Corvette when he crashed into a Rav4, with the Toyota quickly erupting into flames. First responders arriving found a deceased victim in the SUV. Officers also told TMZ that Ruggs showed “signs of impairment” at the scene.

Hours later on Monday morning, law enforcement still had Rainbow Boulevard closed from Tropicana Avenue to Flamingo Road. Investigators with LVMPD’s fatal unit were on the scene still looking at the debris from the accident, including a charred vehicle.

The charred remains of one of the vehicles matched the appearance of a car Ruggs’ has posted on his Instagram. Ruggs, the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, lost his best friend to a car accident in 2016.

Las Vegas Raiders, Ruggs’ attorney releases statement on fatal car crash

Ruggs’ attorney, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement to TMZ about the crash and a pending investigation into it.

“On behalf of our client Henry Ruggs III we are conducting our own investigation as of this writing and ask everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts are gathered.

David Chesnoff, attorney for Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs, via TMZ Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders released the following statement.

More must-reads:

Comments / 8

Zman#454
5d ago

hope they don't let him go like they did with that basketball player that killed somebody on Fort Apache doing a hundred miles an hour

Reply
5
Nancy Macdonald Rankin
5d ago

Why on God's green earth people with money go out drinking and don't hire a driver or take a Uber? Use your brain people!!

Reply
5
Tay Han
5d ago

He just killed an innocent person, will go to jail for this, finished his NFL career, through $ millions down the drain, for the rest of his life he will be saying " Woulda, Coulda, Shoulda "

Reply
2
 

