LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Kobe Bryant’s estate will reportedly be paid $400 million after Coca-Cola on Monday said it would buy full control of the energy drink brand BodyArmor. The late NBA superstar invested $8 million in the Gatorade rival back in 2014. Coca-Coa followed suit in 2018 by acquiring a 15% stake, and will pay $5.6 billion in cash for the remaining 85% of the company. In an Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant congratulated her husband and the BodyArmor team on the deal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) “This is ‘no pie in the sky’. You did it! Always one step ahead,” she wrote next to photos of Bryant with bottles of BodyArmor. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Kobe Bryant estate will gain $400 million from the deal.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO