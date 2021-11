The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target of $515 from Stifel. These are the details. The shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) have received a price target of $515 from Stifel. And Stifel analyst Mark Astrachan increased the price target from $475 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares after their survey data showed that consumer spending intentions remained near 12-month highs in late October and that shopping intentions at the largest retailers are remaining elevated relative to six- and twelve-month averages.

RETAIL ・ 4 HOURS AGO