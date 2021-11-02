CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock fans must credit Black rock artists for their contributions to the genre

By Adriana Lopez
Cover picture for the articleMainstream music genres and “trendsetter” songs exhibit inclusivity, but the irony lies in the rock genre as it is plagued by racism that excludes Black fans and artists. The racist history of rock music can no longer be dominated by white producers and consumers that demean Black rock artists’...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
SFGate

Everly Brothers Fan Brandi Carlile Leads Rock Hall 'In Memoriam' Tribute

The trio nailed the harmonies on “All I Have to Do Is Dream,” which appears at No. 323 on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Their approach was both precise and slightly hazy, so the song had an appropriately dream-like vibe. Carlile’s acoustic guitar approach was also sparse and deliberate, so as not to overshadow their voices.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Rock Hall Honors Still Divides Rockers & Fans

Artists are eligible for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 25 years after their debut release. For every handful of acts that enter the Hall each year, there are dozens that never make it past the final ballot and hundreds more who aren't even in the running.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best New Rock Bands: 15 Artists Keeping Rock Alive

For the better part of the past few decades, naysayers have written off rock music, saying that the genre is dead. It may not be as prominent as it was during its formative years, but there remains a strong, vital scene with a number of bands keeping rock alive. While rock’n’roll may not be the dominant cultural force it once was, plenty of rock bands top the billings at many biggest mainstream festivals. Here are 15 of the best new rock bands (and acts) keeping the spirit of rock alive.
MUSIC
popwrapped.com

Alt-Rock Artist AVATARI Celebrates Love & Human Connection

Alt-rock artist AVATARI just released a pop-rock anthem focused on the power of human connection into a world that could use some. Accompanied by a lyric video that delivers a fair dose of dreamy nostalgia, “Saturday Night” recalls the magic and freedom of Summer love complete with roller-skates, blue skies, and ferris wheels.
MUSIC
Variety

Aimee Mann Checks In About Her New ‘Girl, Interrupted’-Inspired Album, ‘Queens of the Summer Hotel’

Aimee Mann’s last album, a Grammy winner in 2018, was bluntly called “Mental Illness.” So where do you go from there? How about a song cycle based on a book set in an actual mental institution? “That’s on-the-nose, I know,” she laughs. “Yeah, there was definitely a part of me thinking, well, this is a frying pan/fire scenario.” Her just-released new album, “Queens of the Summer Hotel,” takes its cues from a 1993 memoir by Susanna Keysen, who wrote about her experiences being institutionalized at the McLean Hospital. If that sounds familiar by some other name, the book Mann’s record is...
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Chuck Berry – The Black Man Who Started Rock and Roll Music

Charles Edward Anderson Berry is the name of the man who started the rock craze in the 1950s. He is popularly known as Chuck Berry, and yes, he was a black man!. Chuck Berry died in March 2017, but not before leaving a legacy forever etched in Rock and Roll history.
MUSIC
The Independent

Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need. PIANO MAN: Bill Joel is celebrating 50 years of making music this year and he's reminding us all how it started. “Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1” contains nine LPs: His first six solo studio albums ("Cold Spring Harbor," “Piano Man,” “Streetlife Serenade,” “Turnstiles,” “The Stranger,” “52nd Street”) with his first live album ("Songs in the Attic") and “Live...
SHOPPING
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE's IAN PAICE: 'When RITCHIE BLACKMORE Decided To Leave The Band, That Was Pretty Traumatic'

In a brand new interview with Darren Paltrowitz, host of the "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz", DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice was asked if there was ever a period when he and his bandmates were worried about not having another "hit" song and not being able to sustain their longevity. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't think we were worried about having hits in the first place. It was a time when pop bands made singles and rock bands made albums. So long as we kept coming with albums that people seemed to like, we weren't worried about having a Top 40 hit; if they came along, it was like a bonus. Now, the only time we got concerned was towards the end of Ritchie's [Blackmore, guitar] tenure with the band, as he was losing interest and the performances from the band were not great because you need everybody helping each other out; you can't be a passenger. And we just saw the audiences getting smaller and less impressed, and that was worrying. And when Ritchie decided to leave, that was pretty traumatic, because [we didn't] know what to do then. And had we not been contracted to have to go to Japan, it might all have fallen to bits then. But we had to go to Japan, with the wonderful Joe Satriani [filling in], and it proved that there is life after even somebody as great as Ritchie is. He didn't wanna be there, but it was just as much our band as it was his. And we were still having fun. We started to have fun again when Joe turned up and just became a fifth member of the band, pulling his weight. So that was the light at the end of the tunnel."
MUSIC
spectrumnews1.com

Fans flock to Cleveland for Rock Hall inductions

CLEVELAND — While the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony is an important night for all of the inductees, it’s also a big night for fans, many getting to see their favorite performers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Saturday’s event showed the...
CLEVELAND, OH
sunnysidesun.com

Rock fan Sigrid records new music with Bring Me The Horizon

Sigrid is writing music with Bring Me The Horizon. The 25-year-old Norwegian pop star has been in the studio with the rock band and teased that fans can expect new music soon. The 'Burning Bridges' hitmaker posted a clip of her performing a stripped-back rendition of the Grammy-nominated group's 2018 hit ‘Mantra’ on TikTok and wrote: “Just wait til you hear what we wrote #Rocktober. (sic)"
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The best Christmas gifts for music fans: Great gifts with a rock'n'roll twist

It's hard to believe, but Christmas is on its way, with Santa currently polishing his sleigh in preparation for the big day and loading the back of it with some of the best Christmas gifts for music lovers. However, if you'd rather not leave the presents to Santa's discretion (and...
MUSIC
celebrityaccess.com

The Rock Hall Recognizes NIVA’s Contribution To Saving Live Music

(CelebrityAccess) — The National Independent Venue Association was in full force at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday as the Rock Hall’s leadership paid tribute to the organization for their efforts on behalf of the live events industry during the dark days of COVID-19. During...
MUSIC

