CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Season of Giving Thanks

By Eve Crawford Peyton
myneworleans.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe turning of the calendar page is forcing me to try to move into a new season. It’s true that 2021 has been the most brutal year I’ve ever endured, but it’s also true that, to some extent, happiness is a choice. It’s impossible to not think about my losses and...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Giving Thanks for a Pet-Loving Community

Because of your support, we are able to help decrease cat and dog overpopulation, and we are thankful. For almost 50 years, Yavapai Humane Society has been proud and honored to be a part of this amazing pet loving community. We’re here because of the generosity of our donors and our community partners, who continue to support us and our mission to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of companion animals. Through thick and thin, you’ve all been here for us and we want to take this opportunity to thank you for all you do for us. Whether you are a one-time donor, a regular monthly donor or an annual donor, you all matter to us. Some of you have joined our Planned Giving Program and have made provisions for us in your will or estate. You all matter to us, and we are thankful.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
kcparent.com

Giving Thanks, A Different Perspective

This Thanksgiving is the perfect opportunity to remember the blessings of daily life and remind our children to be thankful for little things. The next time you sit on veggie sticks in your seat or pull a toy out of the toilet, give thanks! Well, as much as you can. Having these little moments means you are a busy parent, and you have active kiddos in the house. This is a blessing!
Daily Democrat

Look beyond coincidence and give thanks | Clergy Corner

A story is told of a woman who was rushing home from a doctor appointment. She had left the doctor way behind schedule and had to pick up her prescription, her children from the babysitter, get home to start supper, all in time to make it to bible study at church! She was circling the Wal-Mart parking lot looking for a space, when the sky opened up like a Genesis downpour. She began to pray as she turned down the row closest to the front; “Dear God, could you grant me a parking space close to the door?” No sooner were the words out of her mouth, when lights from a car come on at the end of the row. It was the best place in the lot. She pulled in and said, “Oh, never mind God, something just opened up!”
RELIGION
beavertonresourceguide.com

How to give thanks during crazy times: “An Attitude of Gratitude”

Since mid-July signs of Christmas have been creeping up around the area. Now that Halloween has past, many are starting to enter into the frenzy of buying gifts, scheduling ‘modified’ gatherings, and worrying about time with, or without family. What can get overlooked is the Thanksgiving Holiday. Whereas we could...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Family Thanksgiving#Carnival#Flowers#Weather
myneworleans.com

’Tis The Holiday Card Season

Can we get a minute to recover from Halloween? Nope. The holiday cards are coming! In my humble experience, it’s best to get in front of these labors of love before you’re too deep into November. If you get them ordered now, addressed next week and put aside until after Thanksgiving, you won’t regret it.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Fulton Arrington: On giving thanks

Most cultures, from the dim dawn of time until the present, have had some sort of holiday or ritual centered around the giving of thanks. From the most dogmatic monotheists to more nature-based belief systems, all share a thanksgiving ritual of some sort. In China they call it “Chung Chiu,” in southern India they call it “Pongal,” in Ghana they call it “Homowo,” among the Cherokee, it was called the Festival of Forgiveness.
RELIGION
WRAL News

Review: Diana Ross gives us a dose of hope on 'Thank You'

“Thank You,” by Diana Ross (Decca Records/Universal Music Group) Diana Ross' first album in 15 years cuts through our present cynicism and slices past the despair. “Thank You” is a warm hug of music, less a tightly constructed pop vehicle, than a mood. “It never rains forever,” Ross sings in...
MUSIC
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Give thanks: Develop an attitude of thankfulness this November

November is National Gratitude Month, which seems only natural for a month that includes Thanksgiving Day. But when it comes to being thankful and being grateful, what’s the difference?. For that, it might be best to look up the root words in the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:. Thanks, a plural noun, means...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Give thanks and seek God's guidance

The Psalmist in 136:1 says, “O give thanks for the LORD, for he is good, for his steadfast love endures forever.”. Paul in his first letter to the Thessalonians (5:18) says, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
RELIGION
abilenescene.com

Let Us Give Thanks: Thanksgiving Table Tips

There’s something traditional and straightforward about the holiday. You aren’t distracted with putting lights on the house, wrapping gifts, and reindeer like you are with Christmas. It’s all about one thing: food…and being thankful for the many blessings we enjoy of course! So here’s some tips for decorating the table, the place where everyone will gather to eat.
FESTIVAL
freelibrary.org

Give Thanks with the Free Library this November!

November is almost upon us, and it already has us thinking about Thanksgiving and the spirit of giving as the holiday season approaches!. Here at the Free Library, we're thankful for you. No matter how you use and support the Library, you make a difference in our community all year long, and we are so appreciative.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WISH-TV

Forgotten Tribe performs ‘Give Thanks,’ ‘Shoot Me Down’

The band, Forgotten Tribe describes their sound as, “latin-fusion, hip hop soul and raggae.” They performed two songs today live on “Indy Style,” “Give Thanks” and “Shoot Me Down.”. About Khiry Managan, band leader:. Khiry is an Indianapolis native whose expansive career as a musician has proved to be very...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WATE

How to buy toys for the kids in your life

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What to look for when buying toys for kids If you’ve ever tried to buy toys for the kids in your life, you know that choosing the perfect toy amongst hundreds of items lining the toy aisle is no easy feat. While a toy must be […]
KIDS
The Southern

Guest View | Loretta Graham: Giving thanks

This month, we will celebrate Thanksgiving Day. Many will be cooking turkeys, baking apple pies, pumpkin pies, and sweet potato pies. It is important to get together with family especially after a long time of being distanced from our families. As we celebrate let us reflect back on how blessed...
SOCIETY
connect-bridgeport.com

Boxing It Up to Give Thanks: Celebrating 2021 Through Pandemic Challenges

SUBMITTED BY HANNAH POVROZNIK, FOUNDER OF "BOXING IT UP TO GIVE THANKS:" Year Five! Even amidst this pandemic, there is “growth” on many different levels and cause for celebration. The roots that were planted last year on the campus of West Virginia Wesleyan College founding a “WE LEAD” food security advocacy team continues to expand. The goal of delivering complete Thanksgiving boxes to those in need across North Central West Virginia (NCWV) and providing food pantries an equally deserved holiday break remains our focus, even though COVID-19 challenges are contributing to inflated food prices and turkey shortages.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy