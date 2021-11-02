NJ-CntyCler-Brgn-Sum

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial. Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!. Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
From the White House to school boards across America, voters on Tuesday screamed at Democrats: “No!” to reckless spending, meddlesome bureaucrats, bear hugs for criminals, racial fetishism in classrooms and beyond, soaring energy prices, a monthly-average of 179,779 illegal aliens invading the southern “border” on President Joe Biden’s watch, and much more.
Democratic New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is projected to lose his bid for reelection against a little-known truck driver, is talking about "recently found" ballots to support his refusal to concede the race.
President Biden on Wednesday looked to blame anyone but himself for key Democratic setbacks in Tuesday’s elections. Citing everything from former President Donald Trump to “very conservative folks who turned out” at the polls to Americans “upset and uncertain” about COVID-19 and rising prices — rather than disapproval of his political agenda — Biden doubled down, calling on Congress to quickly pass his $1.75 trillion spending bill to win back support.
Judge Jeanine Pirro questioned who was really in charge of the White House Saturday on "Justice with Judge Jeanine." JUDGE JEANINE: In case you didn’t know it, Joe Biden is the president of the United States in name only. Someone else is running the White House. Barack Obama, maybe? Come along with me and see if what I say makes sense. Now, from the beginning of his campaign, we knew he wasn’t right. We kept asking ourselves what was wrong with him. He was clearly confused, saying crazy things.
Kari Lake, Trump's pick for Arizona governor, said the Capitol rioters were "invited in" by police. Lake is one of the candidates running in the 2022 gubernatorial election in Arizona. She received Trump's endorsement after she suggested that he be added to Mount Rushmore. A Trump-endorsed candidate for Arizona governor...
All 24 female U.S. senators co-signed a letter to President Joe Biden calling on him to help protect the rights of Afghan women and girls. There’s been a lot of attention on the plight of women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule in the past few months. Last month CNN’s Clarissa Ward reported from Kabul on how women “are being completely pushed out of public life.”
A drone that crashed near an electrical substation in Pennsylvania last year was likely part of a plot to disrupt the United States electrical grid, a new federal law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News first revealed this week. The October 28 memo — issued by the FBI, Department of...
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg, who had appeared to narrowly win re-election over GOP newcomer Kim Taylor. Instead, Taylor took a late lead in what appears to be an...
Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first Black female to win a statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports writer and political pundit Jemele Hill. Hill tweeted Tuesday night responding to victories by Republicans in the state including Glenn Youngkin who defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “It’s...
