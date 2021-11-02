CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Election day 2021 with Alan Chartock and the WAMC news team

Cover picture for the articleVoters are heading to the polls today, or have already cast ballots via early voting. This is an “off year” election but there are...

erienewsnow.com

Clerk of Elections Discusses Election Day

Brenton Davis declared victory after all ballots were counted in Erie County on Wednesday. The final round of votes came in around 2:00 on Wednesday afternoon. Erie News Now discussed Election Day with the Clerk of Elections, Doug Smith. He said Erie County had over 36% of people cast their...
kduz.com

Election Day

Statewide municipal and school board elections are today (Tuesday). Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says if you have any questions, it’s best to start in your own local jurisdiction, or you can go to their office and their website, which is MNvotes.org if you’re not sure if there’s a contest in your area or who the candidates are and if you’re not sure where your polling place is.
9&10 News

9&10 News Election Day Coverage

It’s Election Day in Michigan, and voters from across the region are headed to the polls to cast their votes for items that impact their communities. 9&10 News has crews across northern Michigan, including Benzie, Grand Traverse and Oceana Counties, and is bringing you full coverage throughout the day. For...
wamc.org

Dr. Alan Chartock's Commentary

WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock discusses what Tuesday's election results could mean for both Republicans and Democrats going forward. Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
wyso.org

Voting Information for Election Day

How, where and when to vote early in-person: Early in-person voting centers are set up by county boards of elections. You’ll need identification, such as a driver’s license, bank statement, utility bill, pay stub, military or state ID to vote. The Secretary of State has ordered that face masks must be worn in polling locations.
The Atlantic

Where Biden Goes From Here

As Air Force One flew home over the Atlantic on Election Night, the televisions scattered throughout the plane were showing a miserable scenario for Joe Biden’s party. No White House staffers ventured back to the press cabin, a fairly routine practice on long flights. The president’s aides appeared grim. A weary Biden returned to the White House close to 2 a.m. and ignored shouted questions from reporters about the early results. The next day, after addressing the nation about children’s eligibility for COVID-19 shots, the president was asked about former Governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in Virginia. Biden nodded to congressional inaction and the 2022 midterm elections. “People want us to get things done,” he said.
Business Insider

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed James Carville, saying 'wokeness' is 'a term almost exclusively used by older people these days'

AOC slammed strategist James Carville for blaming "wokeness" for Terry McAuliffe's defeat. She said that "wokeness" is "a term almost exclusively used by older people these days." It's the latest in an ongoing intra-Democratic debate about how to talk about issues like race and gender. On Friday, Democratic Rep. Alexandria...
