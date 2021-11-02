Pacers G Malcolm Brogdon Will Return Wednesday Vs. Knicks

On Thursday night, atop a tapestry of overlapping mythologies, the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks treated the basketball world to a highly romantic slobberknocker. Both franchises are now finally on the right side of mediocrity, after a several-year stretch during which the two teams were the biggest losers in all of the NBA. One of them, the Knicks, now benefits from the relentlessness of Tom Thibodeau, for whom Chicago has a love that will never end. Two former Bull Thibodeau stalwarts in Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson also play for the Knicks.
Comments / 0