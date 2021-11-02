CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer CEO is 'optimistic' on Covid vaccine for kids under age five

By CNBC on Peacock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla joins 'The Exchange'...

Pfizer says Covid pill 89% effective against severe disease

Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 had shown it is highly effective, hailing it is as a big step toward ending the pandemic.  Pfizer is carrying out two other clinical trials with its pill: among people who are not at risk of progressing to severe Covid, and among people close to someone with Covid to see if it protects them against the illness.
Covid Vaccines: Latest Study Shows Massive Effectiveness Decline In Time

It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
Moderna lowers forecast for 2021 COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Covid Plan B ‘still very much under consideration,’ says Sage scientist

The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
Weight loss med sold out after receiving FDA approval

PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
Decoding the Long-term Effects of mRNA Vaccine

While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
