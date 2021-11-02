Pfizer CEO is 'optimistic' on Covid vaccine for kids under age five

OSHA is requiring companies with 100 or more employees to ensure they are fully vaccinated or tested weekly for Covid, starting, Jan. 4. Some 84 million private sector workers must get either their second Moderna or Pfizer shot or one dose from Johnson & Johnson by that date or face regular testing for the virus.
Pfizer said Friday that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 had shown it is highly effective, hailing it is as a big step toward ending the pandemic. Pfizer is carrying out two other clinical trials with its pill: among people who are not at risk of progressing to severe Covid, and among people close to someone with Covid to see if it protects them against the illness.
"The U.S. government has placed orders with us that basically covers every kid in this country. So, the supply will be there and hopefully a lot of kids will benefit from it," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said. Bourla's comments came after Pfizer reported earlier in the day stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
WASHINGTON — An influential Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend using the lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to vaccinate children between the ages of 5 and 11, determining that the benefits outweighed the risks. Update 5:04 p.m. EDT Nov. 2:...
It seems that the covid vaccines are not as effective as previously thought. According to the latest reports coming from Yahoo News, a new study is showing that the vaccines’ effectiveness is dropping in time. It’s been revealed that the Delta variant became the dominant strain of coronavirus across the...
Parents of children younger than 12 lied about their kids' ages to get them vaccinated. Doctors are urging parents to follow the CDC's recommendations. The Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children in the five to 11 age group is a smaller dose. One mom, who asked to remain anonymous to protect...
BARCELONA, Spain — Vaccine hesitancy is turning into a complete vaccine stalemate for many Americans. According to a new survey, half of U.S. adults who are still unwilling to get the coronavirus vaccine say there is nothing anyone can do to change their minds. In a nationwide poll of more...
Moderna is scaling back expectations for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year and the revenue it will record from them.The drugmaker said Thursday that longer delivery lead times for exports and a temporary impact from expanding its fill-finish capacity may shift some deliveries to early 2022. The company now expects full-year, 2021 product sales of between $15 billion and $18 billion.That’s down from a prediction for $20 billion in sales that it made in August.Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is the only product the drugmaker has on the market. It brought in $4.81 billion in sales...
Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Diabetes is a serious condition that affects your blood sugar and metabolism. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three Americans is currently living with pre-diabetes—meaning they're on the cusp of developing a full-blown chronic condition. This is particularly troubling given that most people...
There has been a lot of scientific debate around the idea of whether it’s healthy to drink coffee or not. Of course, the benefits of keeping us energized throughout the day or staying awake more hours when we absolutely need it isn’t to neglect. But even so, we also have to consider other factors as well.
The government’s “Plan B” for tackling a winter spike in Covid cases is still “very much” under consideration, a scientist on the Sage advisory panel has said.The plan, drawn up to avoid implementing a winter lockdown, would reintroduce measures such as compulsory mask-wearing and working from home and could see the introduction of vaccine certification.The NHS last month called on the government to take urgent action to halt the spread of coronavirus in order to avoid a winter crisis.Asked by LBC if ministers were right not to implement Plan B this winter, Professor Dame Anne Johnson, Sage member and...
The Covid 19 pandemic, which ensued major new concerns in an already problem-ridden world, continues. As we saw the norms across countries change, the pandemic brought with it fears and havoc like never before. It will be long before we see the end of this disease but the virus has...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, New Jersey: A newly released weight-reduction medication, having received Federal Drug Administration approval, has proven so popular that it is increasingly sold out in American stores. Wegovy, a weight loss medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk, might be unavailable until early 2022, after initial stocks quickly sold out in...
Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
While the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticle shouldn't pose any long-term health problems, it's a different matter for the immune response. One of the primarydrivers of hesitancy about the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna is that it’s a new technology with no long-term safety data. Whereas traditionalvaccine technology — such as inactivated, protein-based, and live-attenuated vaccines — has been used to combat infectious diseases for decades.
More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
High quit rates and record new job openings point to an employees' market. Now that workers have more choices, many are rethinking their current careers. Here's how to make the most of it if you want to take time out to change career tracks. When the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted...
