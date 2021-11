The West Virginia Mountaineers (4-5, 2-4) were dominated by the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-1, 5-1) 24-3 Saturday evening. West Virginia took the opening drive of the game down to the OSU 13-yard line before the drive stalled. The Mountaineers mixed in a couple of runs with backup quarterback Garrett Green and he ripped off a 10-yard carry on his first snap before picking up a yard on the second. West Virginia kept the drive alive on a fourth and three and converted on a swing pass to Leddie Brown. However, on a third and two at the OSU 11, Brown was pushed back two yards before Casey Legg knocked through the 30-yard field goal to give West Virginia the early 3-0 advantage.

