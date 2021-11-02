Vote nears on 'permitless' concealed carry of handguns

COLUMBUS — A controversial bill to make Ohio the 22nd state to allow the carrying of hidden handguns in public without a permit could come to a vote in the state House of Representatives as early as next week.

House Bill 227 would do away with the current mandate that someone legally permitted to own a firearm under state and federal law first get a license from a county sheriff in order to carry concealed and to complete an eight-hour firearms training course.

The bill would also shift to a police officer the responsibility during traffic stops of asking the driver whether he or she is a permit holder and carrying in the vehicle. Current law requires the driver to “promptly” volunteer that information to the officer.

Rep. Bill Seitz (R., Cincinnati) said the National Rifle Association and Buckeye Firearms Association have convinced him that “passing this measure will not have an adverse impact on the number of people who continue to retain or obtain their concealed carry license, which, of course, is vitally important for people wishing to travel to other states with whom we have reciprocity.”

Those who plan to travel to other states that recognize Ohio's permit would still have the option of obtaining permits through county sheriffs for a fee.

The bill passed the House Government Oversight Committee last week along a party-line vote with Republicans supporting the measure and Democrats opposing. The earliest at which the full House is expected to return to Columbus is Nov. 10.

After years of false starts, Ohio legalized concealed carry in 2004 with a litany of restrictions on where guns could and could not be carried and how handguns should be stored in vehicles. In the 17 years since, lawmakers have watered down a number of those restrictions.

Last year, county sheriffs issued nearly 99,000 new licenses and renewed about 72,000, according to an annual Ohio attorney general report.

The Ohio Fraternal Order of Police opposes the bill. The FOP's Michael Weinstein told the committee that sheriffs suspended 2,047 licenses in 2020 and 1,777 were denied, something less likely to happen under House Bill 227.

“... Anyone 21 and older who doesn't have any prohibitions under state and federal law may carry a concealed handgun,” he said. “They can do this without training or background checks and avoid any revocations or suspensions of a license from an issuing sheriff. They also get around the renewal background check.”

A variation on this bill was introduced last session in the House, but it was ultimately shelved because of the backlash.

Ohio law already allows the open carrying of firearms in public by those legally allowed to have them.

“States enacting constitutional carry legislation do not devolve into the Wild Wild West,” said the NRA's John Weber. “Opponents in every state claim that if constitutional carry is enacted, that it is going to be the end of days, and that lawlessness and killing will escalate to epic proportions. This is simply not true.”

He said experiences in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Wyoming, Kansas, and Maine showed that there was no negative impact on public safety compared to before they went with permitless carry.

But Toby Hoover, founder of the Toledo-based Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, told the committee the state will no longer have the numbers in the future to show how many people would have been denied or would have lost their licenses because of problems in their records and history.

“This bill is not about guns or defense or rights. It is about fear and government,” she said. “The rhetoric around guns sells fear and when you add anger and access to weapons there are lives lost. Putting people in our public spaces who are suspicious of everyone and believe that they will need to defend themselves any minute is a crisis waiting to happen.”

This bill is moving even as gun reforms sought by Gov. Mike DeWine in the wake of the 2019 mass shooting in a downtown Dayton entertainment district have gone nowhere with his fellow Republicans in the legislature. Instead, bills loosening restrictions on guns have continued to move.