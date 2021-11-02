CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Hearing - P&Z

CITY OF PALM BAY, FLORIDA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency on November 15, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., and by the City Council on November 18, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., both to be held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 120 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, Florida, for the purpose of considering the following case(s):

  • 1.**PD-49-2021 - Greg Pettibon, Lennar Homes, LLC (Scott Glaubitz, P.E., P.L.S. or assignee, BSE Consultants, Inc., Rep.)

Preliminary Development Plan for a PUD to allow a 638-unit residential development called Palm Vista at Everlands Phase II.

Part of Tax Parcel 1 and all of Tax Parcel 252, Section 21Township 28, Range 36, Brevard County, Florida, containing approximately 158.69 acres. East of and adjacent to St. Johns Heritage Parkway NW, and north of Emerson Drive NW

**Indicates quasi-judicial request(s).

Any aggrieved or adversely affected person desiring to become a party in the quasi-judicial proceeding shall provide written notice to the City Clerk which notice shall, at a minimum, set forth the aggrieved or affected person's name, address, and telephone number, indicate how the aggrieved or affected person qualifies as an aggrieved or affected person and indicate whether the aggrieved or affected person is in favor of or opposed to the requested quasi-judicial action. The required notice must be received by the Clerk no later than five (5) business days at the close of business, which is 5 p.m., before the hearing. (Section 59.03, Palm Bay Code of Ordinances).

If an individual decides to appeal any decision made by the Planning and Zoning Board/Local Planning Agency or the City Council with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, a record of the proceedings will be required and the individual will need to ensure that a verbatim transcript of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is based (FS 286.0105). Such person must provide a method for recording the proceedings verbatim.

Please contact the Palm Bay Land Development Division at (321) 733-3041 should you have any questions regarding the referenced cases.

Chandra Powell

Planning Specialist

