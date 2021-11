Animal Crossing players around the world didn’t hesitate to express their excitement over Nintendo’s reveal of new residents coming to New Horizons during the big Direct two weeks ago — and now there’s more good news! The official Pocket Camp Twitter page has announced that some of the new animals are already waiting for you to add them to your campsites. That’s right: Ione, Sasha, and six others have been added to the game ahead of New Horizon’s November 5th update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO